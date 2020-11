A Marysville native is dead today following a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. in rural Pottawatomie County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Richard L. Forst, 60, of Marysville was traveling north on Spring Creek Road when the truck he was driving, a 2007 Western 4900, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Forst was transported by EMS to Community Hospital in Onaga where he later died. The KHP report says that he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.