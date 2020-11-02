53.5 F
Nebraska Providers Reminded to Apply for Round 2 of Coronavirus Relief Funding

By Derek Nester

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
Read more
MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/30/2020

Derek Nester - 0
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 39, Goodland 13 (Non-Playoff) Marysville 45, Colby 21 McPherson 78, Abilene 14 (Thursday) Scott City 24, Concordia 14 Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reminded the state’s non-profit service providers, assisted living facilities and places of worship that additional grant funding is available as part of a second round of CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF).

A total of $29 million is available to non-profits and DHHS-licensed care organizations to help mitigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the state’s service providers.

Non-profit organizations that were not part of the initial CRF grant distribution are encouraged to apply for a round two grant award totaling $12,000. Organizations in areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 cases as of June 30 will receive $27,000.

Additionally, all Nebraska assisted living and long-term care facilities are eligible to apply for round two grants, regardless of receiving an initial stabilization grant. These facilities have been particularly hard hit by Coronavirus mitigation and grants will be reflected in funding levels to be based on licensed bed capacity. Providers must submit an application to receive second round grant funds.

All grantees will be notified of their award amount when applications are approved.

In addition, $500,000 in a second round of CRF grants is available to help places of worship offset higher protective equipment and cleaning supply costs incurred this year. Worship centers that did not apply in the initial funding are eligible to receive a CRF grant of $1,500, and supplemental payments will be automatically sent to first round recipients to match the current grant total.

Round two grants for both programs will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis. The application period closes at 7 p.m. CT on Fri., Nov. 13.

Applicants will be notified of an approved grant by Nov. 25, and funding will be dispersed no later than the end of December.

Eligibility and application details for both grant options is available on the programs and grants page of Nebraska’s Coronavirus Relief Fund website, at https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants.

Those with general questions on round two grants can call (833) 500-8810, Mon. to Fri. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Kansas tax revenue $62 million above estimate in October to sustain positive trend

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas’ individual income, retail sales as well as liquor and cigarette tax collections surged in October to...
Read more
UPDATED: LOCATED SAFE. KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The two missing girls were located safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Amber Alert Notice
Read more
ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Read more
Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

Derek Nester - 0
LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
Read more
Junction City Man Sentenced To Two Life Terms For Two Counts Of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (October 28, 2020) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility...
Read more

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

