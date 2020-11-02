Nebraska Providers Reminded to Apply for Round 2 of Coronavirus Relief Funding

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reminded the state’s non-profit service providers, assisted living facilities and places of worship that additional grant funding is available as part of a second round of CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF).

A total of $29 million is available to non-profits and DHHS-licensed care organizations to help mitigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the state’s service providers.

Non-profit organizations that were not part of the initial CRF grant distribution are encouraged to apply for a round two grant award totaling $12,000. Organizations in areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 cases as of June 30 will receive $27,000.

Additionally, all Nebraska assisted living and long-term care facilities are eligible to apply for round two grants, regardless of receiving an initial stabilization grant. These facilities have been particularly hard hit by Coronavirus mitigation and grants will be reflected in funding levels to be based on licensed bed capacity. Providers must submit an application to receive second round grant funds.

All grantees will be notified of their award amount when applications are approved.

In addition, $500,000 in a second round of CRF grants is available to help places of worship offset higher protective equipment and cleaning supply costs incurred this year. Worship centers that did not apply in the initial funding are eligible to receive a CRF grant of $1,500, and supplemental payments will be automatically sent to first round recipients to match the current grant total.

Round two grants for both programs will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis. The application period closes at 7 p.m. CT on Fri., Nov. 13.

Applicants will be notified of an approved grant by Nov. 25, and funding will be dispersed no later than the end of December.

Eligibility and application details for both grant options is available on the programs and grants page of Nebraska’s Coronavirus Relief Fund website, at https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants.

Those with general questions on round two grants can call (833) 500-8810, Mon. to Fri. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.