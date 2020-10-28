Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that included the shooting of a police officer and a Lyons resident, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Schmidt filed attempted capital murder charges against Adam Hrabik, 40, of Lyons. The incident took place in Lyons after an officer responded to a call regarding a dispute and was shot and injured. Hrabik also was charged with aggravated assault of a Lyons resident in connection with the alleged shooting. A copy of the complaint can be found at https://bit.ly/37QVsXw.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Rice County Attorney. Any public comments on the prosecutions are governed by the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 3.6, Trial Publicity, and Rule 3.8, Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor. All media requests or inquiries should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General, 120 S.W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Topeka, Kansas 66612 or (785) 296-8495.

No additional information is available at this time.