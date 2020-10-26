26.9 F
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/19/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and County Clerk, Sandra Wilson present. Others present were Richard Hull and Ellen Koch.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Members of the SPARK Committee Leslie Jeter, Jami Ellenbecker and Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board. The Committee is asking the Board to approve moving some money from the County’s portion for reimbursement to Axtell School in the amount $2,126.38 and St. Gregory School in the amount of $1,137.01 for a late request from the school.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to move the amount of $2,126.38 from the County’s portion of the SPARK dollars to be distributed to Axtell School for reimbursement and $1,137.01 to St. Gregory School. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 10/12/20 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting with the addition of Ashley Lyhane at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient Finance, Carol Stream, IL
For Postage
$3,500.00-General (Courthouse) Fund- P.O. # 6344

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS
For 2 Laptops
$2,950.70-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6208

Fridge Freeze
For Refrigerator, cart, handling, shipping & insurance
$4,377.00-Survey Fund-P.O. #6165

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Lance Jones with Murphy Tractor and Nick Stringer with Foley Tractor were present for the opening of the motor grader bids for replacement of the 2013 120M2 CAT at the Marysville shop with $116,000 buy back.

Murphy Tractor bids:
$269,479 – 2020 670GP available delivery is 45 days from order date
Optional bid – $275,525 2020 670GP – shorter delivery date, has rear counter weight, LED lights, auto articulate
Foley Equipment bids:
$286,464 – CAT 140 – 5 month delivery date
$244,440 – CAT 120 2019 AWD with 589 hours, has rear ripper, joy stick, blade extension.

After much discussion, the Board made no decision at this time.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc., Green Bay, WI
For 12 grader tires
$10,991.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109128

Herrs Machine Hydrostatics Inc., Washington, KS
For Repair Distributor Motor on oiler truck
$1,666.26-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109129

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that Irish Creek Windfarm has obtained flood plain permits in Vermillion & Noble townships for transmission line. There is one pole that is in the flood plain. ROW permits will also have to be applied for through the Public Works office for the transmission line.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 9:40 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions with the county counselor to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Regional director for the nutrition site has asked Marshall County to reconsider dine-in options for the Fall & Winter. Marshall County is the only site in the region who is currently open to dine-in. With the increased risk of COVID-19 exposure, the fear is that staff or patrons will be compromised and thus the possibility of not being able to provide any meals. The Board discussed the many options and do not want to close the dine in but are equally concerned about the risks. No decision was made at this time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

United States Treasury, quarterly 941 payment $208.08

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to recess the regular meeting at 10:26 a.m. to reconvene in the basement meeting room for the Department Head Meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:33 a.m. Unanimous.

Present for the Department Head Meeting were Anastasia Meyer, Jami Ellenbecker, Ashley Lyhane, Francine Crome, Martha Roesch, Sondra Klover, Mike Craig, Bill Schwindamann, Jr. & Sandy Wilson.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. said they are staying busy distributing SPARKS money, supplies and grant reporting.

Appraiser Francine Crome stated they are finishing up the splits and combinations, starting the studies and will soon begin their Final Review for setting the 2021 values.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch said they are staying busy filing deeds & mortgages. She is very thankful for the addition of her fulltime employee to pick up the slack of research and copies.

Sondra Klover and Mike Craig with Public Works said they are also assisting surveyors and providing a lot of documents for the wind farm project. They reported that they have sold out of the 2019 plat books. They will begin to get busy with the issuing of permits once the wind farm project gets started.

County Clerk & Election Official Sandy Wilson stated that as of Friday, 10/16/2020 her office had processed and mailed out 905 ballots and the in person advance voting has been very busy with 266 advance voters from Wednesday through Friday.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported they are still providing dine-in meals, carry out meals and meals on wheels at all locations. All sites are remaining open at this time. She also reported that she applied for and received a $15,000 Food Service Program Grant. Transportation is continuing locally and they are still only doing out of county transports for medical appointments only.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker said she is getting close to ending tax year 2019 and beginning tax year 2020. The office continues to renew driver’s licenses on an appointment basis and that is still scheduling up to a month out. Vehicle title work has increased.

Extension agent Anastasia Meyer said they are wrapping up the 4-H year and beginning a new one. The achievement banquet will be virtual this year. Extension Agent Susie Latta is starting Medicare Supplement assistance.

Commissioners are staying busy with wind farm issues, projected jail project and health building.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman reported 16 inmates at this time.

The next department head meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting at 11:00 a.m. to reconvene back in the Commissioners room for the remainder of the meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to reconvene the meeting at 11:05 a.m. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:14 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

