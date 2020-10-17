Officer Involved Shooting in Colby

THOMAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting at that occurred at a rest stop in Colby, Kan.

Preliminary information indicates that yesterday, Oct. 16, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Thomas County Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center in Colby. A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty and located the vehicle approximately 10 miles west of Colby at mile marker 49.

During the incident, a shot was fired by the deputy that struck the driver of the stolen vehicle, 24-year-old Colorado resident, Jackson Bayer. EMS responded, and Bayer was transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. with non-life threatening injuries. Bayer is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The KBI will conduct a complete and thorough investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Thomas County Attorney for review.