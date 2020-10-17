Officer Involved Shooting in Andover

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Kwik Shop in Andover, Kan.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., the KBI was asked to assist. Special agents and Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Andover Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 3:20 p.m., indicating there was a man brandishing a gun outside the Kwik Shop located at 114 W Highway 54 in Andover, Kan. Officers responded and made contact with the 46-year-old male subject from Dodge City, Kan. After a verbal exchange, an Andover police officer shot the armed subject. The man then led multiple law enforcement agencies on a foot pursuit through several businesses in the area. The man was apprehended at Braum’s located at 401 S Andover Rd.

The man was transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta Department of Safety, the Andover Police Department, and the Butler County EMS transport were involved in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review.