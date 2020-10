The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a Mankato resident was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Jewell County on Monday.

The KHP report indicates that Robert Newell, 59, of Mankato was driving west on Q Road in a 1976 International about a half-mile west of 170th Road.

Newell entered the west ditch for an unknown reason while traveling a curve in the road. The truck overturned.

Newell was reported to not be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was at 3:10 p.m. Monday.