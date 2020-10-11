Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

A strong cold front is expected to sweep through northeast Kansas this evening. A few severe storms along the front may produce large hail and damaging winds to 70 mph over far northern Kansas this evening while the potential for any storms to develop being less certain further south over most of the area. What is most likely are the strong north winds behind the front where speeds sustain up to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, perhaps higher in isolated areas throughout the evening. Gusty winds will begin to weaken shortly before sunrise.

After the front and thunderstorms pass through the region this evening, cooler, fall temperatures return to northeast Kansas with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. A brief warmup is expected with highs in the 80s on Wednesday before another cold front arrives. This front should pass through dry as highs fall back to around 60 degrees to end the work week. Overnight lows on Friday morning may reach down into the 30s.