A positive COVID-19 test at Frankfort High School has forced the cancellation of tonight’s high school football game at Hanover High School between the Frankfort Wildcats and Hanover Wildcats. Instead, the Clifton-Clyde Eagles will travel to Hanover, a game that will be aired live on 95.5 KNDY-FM and kndyradio.com tonight.







Marysville High School will host Concordia at Homer Hanson Stadium tonight. That game will be broadcast on Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY as well as kndyradio.com.