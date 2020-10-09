Breaking: Beloit @ Norton Cancelled; Beloit To Travel To Centralia Tonight

The Beloit Trojans at Norton Blue Jays high school football game for tonight has been cancelled due to a possible exposure to COVID-19 at Norton High School. The Beloit Trojans will now travel to Centralia to take on the Centralia Panthers. Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake starts at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

TONIGHTS GAME @ NORTON HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO POSSIBLE COVID EXPOSURE FOR OUR OPPONENT. — Beloit High School (@BeloitTrojans) October 9, 2020

This will cancel our broadcast on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK for tonight.