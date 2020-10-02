70.7 F
COVID-19 Positive Case Identified At Marysville High School

By Derek Nester

K-State Hoops: Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, once scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, November 23-25 in Niceville, Florida, has been canceled due to the...
K-State Wildcat Game Preview: Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATATN, Kan. - Following one of the largest comeback wins in school history, Kansas State returns home to host Texas Tech Saturday at Bill Snyder Family...
Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma...
Kansas Athletics to Unveil Gale Sayers and John Hadl Statues on October 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Bronze statues of legendary Kansas Football players John Hadl and Gale Sayers will be unveiled outside the Anderson Family Football Complex...
Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 34-20, on Monday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 34-20, in dominant fashion on Monday night to preserve their perfect record and re-affirm...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

In a letter from Marysville USD 364 Superintendent Michael Couch, a student at Marysville High School has been identified as testing positive for COVID-19. In the letter to parents, the district says the student will not return to school for at least 14 days. The district is also working with the Marshall County Health Department to establish close contacts who may or may not be quarantined. Classes will continue as normal unless the district is advised otherwise by the health department. Updates will be updated on the USD 364 website under the 20-21 School year COVID-19 Information.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to parents:

Dear USD 364 Parents and Families,

Today, we were notified by the Marshall County Health Department that a student in our high school has tested positive for COVID-19. With this new virus, we are aware such situations will arise in homes, schools, businesses, and other places people meet. However, we are always concerned when one of our students or staff members is impacted by such a case. Please rest assured that the district’s protocols that are in place have shown to protect our students in a time when we believe schooling should continue until our nation can find the best way to mitigate Covid-19. We will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the health of our staff and students.

The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 14 days. We are currently working with the Marshall County Health Department to establish close contacts who may or may not be quarantined. Classes will continue as normal unless we are advised otherwise by the local health department. We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more. Information will be posted on the front page of the USD 364 website under the tab: 20-21 SCHOOL YEAR and Covid-19 INFORMATION.

I do ask us all to remain responsible in our level of concern by neither overreacting nor not taking such a situation seriously enough. The district has great resources who will work with us through this matter, some directly and others indirectly. These resources are: Marshall County Health Department, County Health Officer, Dr. John Ryan, Doctors of our local Community Memorial Healthcare Center, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Department of Education, and Dr. Lee Norman the State Surgeon of Kansas.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities, or the Marshall County Health Department. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,
Michael Couch
USD 364 Marysville Schools
mcouch@usd364.org

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
