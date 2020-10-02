COVID-19 Positive Case Identified At Marysville High School

In a letter from Marysville USD 364 Superintendent Michael Couch, a student at Marysville High School has been identified as testing positive for COVID-19. In the letter to parents, the district says the student will not return to school for at least 14 days. The district is also working with the Marshall County Health Department to establish close contacts who may or may not be quarantined. Classes will continue as normal unless the district is advised otherwise by the health department. Updates will be updated on the USD 364 website under the 20-21 School year COVID-19 Information.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to parents:

Dear USD 364 Parents and Families,

Today, we were notified by the Marshall County Health Department that a student in our high school has tested positive for COVID-19. With this new virus, we are aware such situations will arise in homes, schools, businesses, and other places people meet. However, we are always concerned when one of our students or staff members is impacted by such a case. Please rest assured that the district’s protocols that are in place have shown to protect our students in a time when we believe schooling should continue until our nation can find the best way to mitigate Covid-19. We will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the health of our staff and students.

The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 14 days. We are currently working with the Marshall County Health Department to establish close contacts who may or may not be quarantined. Classes will continue as normal unless we are advised otherwise by the local health department. We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more. Information will be posted on the front page of the USD 364 website under the tab: 20-21 SCHOOL YEAR and Covid-19 INFORMATION.

I do ask us all to remain responsible in our level of concern by neither overreacting nor not taking such a situation seriously enough. The district has great resources who will work with us through this matter, some directly and others indirectly. These resources are: Marshall County Health Department, County Health Officer, Dr. John Ryan, Doctors of our local Community Memorial Healthcare Center, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Department of Education, and Dr. Lee Norman the State Surgeon of Kansas.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities, or the Marshall County Health Department. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Michael Couch

USD 364 Marysville Schools

mcouch@usd364.org