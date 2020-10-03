66.5 F
KNDY Local News

Squirrel Jam to be Held in Marysville’s City Park

By Derek Nester

Patriots at Chiefs NFL Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/2/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Abilene – Cancelled Chapman - Cancelled Concordia 47, Clay Center 35 Marysville 58, Council Grove 0 Paola 48, Wamego 7 Twin Valley League 8-Man Burlingame 48, Washington...
K-State Hoops: Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, once scheduled for Monday-Wednesday, November 23-25 in Niceville, Florida, has been canceled due to the...
K-State Wildcat Game Preview: Texas Tech

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATATN, Kan. - Following one of the largest comeback wins in school history, Kansas State returns home to host Texas Tech Saturday at Bill Snyder Family...
Kansas Jayhawk Game Preview: Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The bandstand in Marysville’s City Park will be home to Squirrel Jam, Saturday, October 17, from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Musicians are invited to share their musical talents at the jam. Solo performers, duets, quartets, and full bands are all invited to perform; musicians may come with prepared songs or may jam with other artists to create new music on the spot. Even though the event is scheduled for over four hours, musicians may come for any part of the jam session.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

This is the fourth year the arts cooperative has sponsored Squirrel Jam. The event brings musicians together to share their talents and to entertain the crowd.

“This year’s event will be similar,” said Rachel Massoth, a board member for the arts cooperative. “We have so many musicians in this area, it will be great to bring everyone together to create music.”

Musicians will check in with the coordinators and place their names on the performance list. Depending on the number of musicians attending, each performer can expect to play for about fifteen minutes. Musicians will be able to play alone or jam with others.

Not only is the event for musicians, it is also for those who want to hear live music. Those attending Squirrel Jam are allowed to bring coolers of beverages (non-alcoholic and beer) to the event. People should bring their picnic blankets or lawn chairs so they can enjoy great music.

“This is informal,” Massoth said. “We hope this brings musicians together to create music and even experience new styles of music.”

The event hopes to attract families who will spend the afternoon in the park.

In case of inclement weather the jam will be moved to the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 South 9th Street.

Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged.

For information about Squirrel Jam, people may contact Wayne Kruse, president of the arts cooperative, at 785-713-9866 or visit the arts cooperative’s website marshallcountyarts.org.

2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants Awarded

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $331,846 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Horse in Douglas County

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of a confirmed case of West Nile virus (WNV)...
2020 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (NOCCSP). Through this program, farms,...
USDA Invests Over $471,000 in Renewable Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that USDA is...
Homicide investigation in Elk County

Derek Nester - 0
ELK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton,...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
