Norton County Hospital To Host Medicare Part D Counseling, By Appointment

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital welcomes Medicare patients to make an appointment for assistance in Part D enrollment, which begins on Oct. 15th and ends Dec. 7th for a Jan. 1, 2021 coverage effective date.

Appointments may be made by calling Kelsee Hildebrand, the hospital’s case manager, at 785-877-3351. She is accepting appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the open enrollment period. As a reminder, the hospital requires all staff, visitors and patients to wear a mask in the facility. Please remember to bring a mask to the appointment, and do not come to your appointment if you aren’t feeling well.

For more information about Medicare, log on to www.medicare.gov.