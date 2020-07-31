76.8 F
KNDY Local News

Keeping Electric Rates Stable Is the Goal of The Proposed Consolidation of Two Electric Cooperatives

By Derek Nester
File Photo/Pixabay

Sports Headlines

College Sports

SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester - 0
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Read more
Derek Nester
AXTELL, KAN./TROY, KAN. – July 30, 2020 – Two Kansas electric cooperatives serving members in northeastern Kansas announced today their Board approvals of a first step forward in a proposed consolidation plan. The Boards of Trustees for Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Axtell, Kansas (NMEC) and Doniphan Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. in Troy, Kansas (DEC) have approved a joint member vote on this consolidation plan in October 2020.

Prior to this vote, the proposed consolidation plan will be reviewed during special meetings with NMEC and DEC employees and members. If meetings are not possible due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, we will communicate with a special mailing.

“We have focused on every possible means to manage costs without affecting our reliable electric service for our members,” said Daniel O’Brien, General Manager for DEC. “This approach allows both cooperatives to continue to provide predictable electric service and good jobs in our communities.”

“Working with several seasoned electric cooperative consultants, we relied upon their analyses to evaluate savings that could be achieved through consolidation,” said Kathleen O’Brien, General Manager for NMEC. “This plan will benefit everyone and put our cooperatives in a stronger financial position going forward.”

Under the proposed consolidation plan:

  • A new legal entity will be created and named Northeast Kansas Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NEKEC).
  • All jobs will be maintained for a combined workforce of 20.
  • There will be no changes in members’ reliable electric service.
  • Our financial analyses point to significant potential savings over a 10-year period.
  • The cooperatives’ Boards of Trustees will combine initially to oversee the consolidated cooperative.
  • Offices in both Axtell, KS and Troy, KS will remain open after this consolidation. It is anticipated both locations will be needed well into the future.
  • The combined cooperatives will serve 5,000+ customers in eight (8) counties.

The proposed consolidation will provide cost savings and greater operating efficiencies neither cooperative can achieve individually by:

  • Combining purchasing, accounting, billing, information technology, personnel programs and member service functions.
  • Sharing equipment, software and engineering services.
  • Realizing savings by eliminating duplicated expenses, fees and service charges.
  • Incorporating best practices and processes from both cooperatives.
  • Enhancing mutual assistance and emergency response during storm management challenges.

The proposed consolidation requires approval of two-thirds of the voting members of both cooperatives. Votes will be held on the same day in October. The date is to be announced. If approved, the consolidation is anticipated to be completed by January 1, 2021.

These two cooperatives are a good match for consolidation. Both use NISC as their core technology for customer and business information systems. Both cooperatives are served by the same power supply provider (Evergy Kansas Central) under the same contract terms for their full-service power requirements. Both receive renewable hydro-electric power from Federal sources. Both share a 75-year tradition of providing highly reliable serve to their members.

“We view this proposal for consolidation as a solid investment in the future. The combined cooperatives will retain their well-established tradition of reliable service and enjoy efficiencies that will help stabilize rates through cost savings. We think this decision will provide a positive outcome for our cooperative customers for many years,” said Kathleen O’Brien.

Mrs. O’Brien is slated to serve as the General Manager of new entity, if approved.

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

KDA Update on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus 7-31-2020

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Updated situation report on the ongoing outbreak of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Kansas: Total premises which have tested positive for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more

