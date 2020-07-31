Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY On-Air Programming Update

MARYSVILLE, KAN. – Longtime midday host on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY Penny Mitchell will be off-the-air for approximately 6 weeks as she undergoes neck surgery. She hopes to return to the midday slot sooner if her recovery goes well.

Stepping in from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each weekday will be Nikki Walker, who normally hosts the evening shift. Bobby G will be filling the evening shift 7 p.m. until midnight during this time.

Listeners can leave Penny a message on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PennyMitchellOnAir.