68 F
Wichita
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Inspectors snapped photos of boarded-up windows, beds without proper bedding and nails poking out of boards where children walk or play.

By Derek Nester
A door with a boarded-up window opens to a platform missing its railing. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES' OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL

Sports Headlines

College Sports

SEC establishes new conference-only football start date

Derek Nester - 0
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC suffers 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City's run in the historic MLS is Back Tournament ended Thursday with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to the Philadelphia Union at the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals sign Matt Harvey to a Minor League deal

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen – Kansas News Service

Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches and rodent droppings.

That’s according to an audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Federal inspectors dug into the state’s system of group homes in 2018 and 2019, but their final report only came out this week.

The auditors say Kansas wasn’t making homes meet health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly.

“The homes were generally allowed to maintain operations without making needed repairs,” they wrote in their report.

Before the audit went public, the Kansas Department for Children and Families reviewed and responded to the findings. It disputes part of the report, saying auditors at times missed important information and documents.

U.S. Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General
A porch at a group home for foster children is blocked with broken furniture, paint cans and other trash. – U.S. Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General

The agency also says it has made changes to improve oversight of group homes, spokesman Mike Deines said in an email to the Kansas News Service.

In 2018 and 2019, inspectors came to Kansas and visited all 31 group homes licensed at the time to house between 5 and 24 kids. They said they were met with walls that had holes in them, missing windows, subpar fire extinguishers, rundown playgrounds littered with trash, beds without proper bedding, long nails sticking out of wooden stairs and other dangerous debris.

At one place that housed six boys, they found an unsafe gas heater connected to an exposed natural gas line running through a child’s room. Another boy’s bed had an electric space heater pushed up against it, and the outside decks were in disrepair.

“Porches were propped up in a makeshift fashion,” the auditors wrote. “Trash and debris were strewn around.”

Twenty-four of the 31 homes violated physical health and safety rules, and 29 broke background check or fingerprint requirements. One place housed teenage boys and girls, even though its license only allowed it to care for the latter.

State inspectors knew but didn’t close the home or make it undergo licensing to care for boys, the auditors say. That home has since been stripped of its license and closed.

Federal auditors said 40 employees at the group homes had out-of-date background paperwork on file. More than 120 people had been on the job for more than a week before their employers submitted requests for background checks to the state. Paperwork was missing or undated for a few dozen more workers.

The state agency that oversees foster care pushed back against the findings regarding violations of environmental rules and background checks. Kansas also said it had begun reviewing employee lists at the homes monthly, and had stopped letting them put people to work before background checks are complete.

In its email to the Kansas News Service, DCF explained some of the changes.

“While we do not agree with all the audit teams’ conclusions, we have taken several steps to correct deficiencies identified during the previous administration,” Deines said.

Nails poke out of wooden stairs at a group home for foster care children in Kansas. – Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General

Gov. Laura Kelly took over in January 2019, and pledged to fix the state’s ailing foster care system, which had already come under fire for the deaths of several children, as well as putting children in crowded spaces, moving them too often and not doing enough to find children that go missing.

Under Kelly’s watch, DCF has worked to rope in higher-level supervisors when facilities have unresolved violations, Deines said, as well as put licensing staff through fire hazard training and added a manager position focused on group home oversight and licensing.

DCF also sent staff to each of the 31 homes in the federal audit, he said, to make sure the problems identified there get fixed.

Earlier this month, DCF settled a class-action lawsuit that accused Kansas of failing to provide mental health care to children in foster care, and of putting kids in a different home each night, or even keeping them in offices or other spaces not meant for housing.

Under the settlement, Kansas must work over the next few years to fix those problems and others. It has to make sure foster care sites don’t go over capacity and track whether children end up in jail or the juvenile justice system.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health and education for the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her at celia (at) kcur (dot) org. The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Previous articleKDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT to Offer Limited, High-Quality Hunts Through Special Program

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – With social distancing easily achieved, hunting remains one of the safest outdoor activities in Kansas. While all hunters can opt to pursue...
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 7/31/2020 1:02 AM to 8/1/2020 7:42 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Washington County, KS. More information.
Read more