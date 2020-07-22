KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

TOPEKA, Kan. – With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon. During the meeting, the Executive Board approved a Remote Learning Policy which districts may choose to implement for the fall semester. This new policy is available via “Remote Learning Policy.”

Additionally, the Executive Board provided a final review of considerations for the resumption of fall activities. These considerations are available via “KSHSAA Return To Act – General” and are intended to support your efforts in planning for the resumption of school activities with the upcoming fall season.

Additionally, activity specific considerations are available via “Activity Specific Considerations.”

Finally, in regards to the fall season start date scheduled for August 17, the Executive Board asked staff to conduct a survey of superintendents regarding the anticipated first day of school for respective districts. Pending results of the survey, the Executive Board would decide if it was necessary to convene the Board of Directors for a consideration of a possible modification to the start of the fall activity season. It is anticipated this survey, review, and determination by the Executive Board would be completed early next week.