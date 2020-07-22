80.1 F
Body Found Along Konza Prairie Trail Near Manhattan

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year...
MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Derek Nester
An adult female body was found at Konza Prairie Nature Trail July 22, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending. Early indications do not suggest the death to be suspicious. Additional information will be released when available. There is no indication of danger to the public in the area.

We would like to thank the Manhattan Fire Department Rescue Team, Konza Prairie Nature Trail Staff, Riley County Fire District #1, Fort Riley, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Kansas State Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Fire Department, Salina Fire Department and Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for their recovery assistance.

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
BREAKING: Kansas Board of Education Votes 5-5 To Reject Gov. Kelly’s Delayed School Start Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA - The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 today to reject the drafted Executive Order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that would...
Kansas Highway Patrol Seeks Information On Injured Female Found in Ditch

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection with a female that fell from a vehicle...
AG Derek Schmidt Urges U.S. Senate To Expand State Authority To Fight Scams Against Medicaid Patients

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (July 21, 2020) – The most immediate action Congress could take to strengthen the fight against scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries is to...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
