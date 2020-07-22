Body Found Along Konza Prairie Trail Near Manhattan

An adult female body was found at Konza Prairie Nature Trail July 22, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending. Early indications do not suggest the death to be suspicious. Additional information will be released when available. There is no indication of danger to the public in the area.

We would like to thank the Manhattan Fire Department Rescue Team, Konza Prairie Nature Trail Staff, Riley County Fire District #1, Fort Riley, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Kansas State Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Fire Department, Salina Fire Department and Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for their recovery assistance.