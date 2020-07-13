85.3 F
Wichita
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 7/3/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
Read more
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
Read more
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Also attending the meeting were Marshall County Sheriff Timothy Ackerman, Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr., Ron Green of Marysville, Lori Snellings of Marysville, County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, Bruce Dierking with KNDY, County Attorney Meghan Voracek, Sarah Kessinger with the Advocate, County Health Officer John Ryan and Bob & Janet Connell of Marysville.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Commissioner Kickhaefer opened the meeting to brief statements concerning Executive Order 20-52.

Commissioner Kickhaefer said after reading the executive order she was concerned about the language in the order that says the public “shall” wear masks but businesses & organization “must require” the wearing of masks. The Executive Order is acceptable until you add the Attorney General’s Memorandum making any violation a civil wrong to be prosecuted by the County Attorney and not handled by police. Kickhaefer is concerned this becomes a liability to the business or organization should they let someone enter without a mask. Businesses have had enough stress over COVID without adding civil liability pressures.

Commissioner Bramhall feels that the requirements of wearing masks should be left up to the businesses.

Commissioner Holle also feels that it should be left up to the business to decide what they will require also stating that the Executive Order is not enforceable by law.

County Health Officer John Ryan stated that a mask mandate is good. He said employees wearing masks are important to protect the business. Transmission of the disease is decreased when wearing masks.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes states that masks are the easiest thing we have to slow the spread of the disease. Schools are struggling with the idea of masking everyone. She feels strongly that we need to do what we can now so that the schools are able to open this Fall. The General public does not know what to do and they are looking to the County for directive.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman stated that the Attorney General put out an opinion on Thursday indicating that the enforcement of wearing a mask would not fall under the criminal parameters but would make it a civil issue therefore, the responsibility of investigating any complaints would fall on the County Attorney’s office. County Attorney Meghan Voracek feels that this would be very time consuming and her focus would be better spent prosecuting criminal cases.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar read a proposed Resolution for approval.

Lori Snellings representing the Wagon Wheel Café said that it is very difficult for wait staff to wear masks throughout their entire shift and that a great part of their service involves being able to read lips when hearing is impaired and this is impossible with masks.

Sarah Kessinger with the Advocate feels that the Resolution passed should make sure that the County implies that they “strongly recommend” the wearing of masks.

Ron Green representing C’est la vie Cocktail Lounge & Bar stated that he feels patrons who attend bars automatically socially distance themselves and would like the County to not place stricter restrictions on these type of establishments.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution 20-20-07-03-1 as presented which issues an order exempting Marshall County from Executive Order 20-52 and states Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners have consulted with Public Health Officer of Marshall County and such consultation reveals that while wearing masks in public is strongly suggested and strongly encouraged, it is not necessary that the wearing of a mask or other face covering be an actual order; and
Whereas, enforcement of such an order would be a near impossibility; and
Whereas, there remain a minimal number of confirmed positive covid-19 cases in Marshall County;
Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Board of Commissioners of Marshall County, Kansas hereby Order, as follows:
1. That the provisions of Executive Order 20-52 are not applicable in Marshall County, Kansas as an enforceable order.
2. That the provisions of Executive Order 20-52 are advisable and strongly recommended to be followed by the citizens of and visitors to Marshall County.
3. Nothing herein shall restrict any business, municipality or organization from requiring its patrons or citizens to wear a mask or other face covering.
Motion passed Unanimously.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 8:54 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Previous articleVisitation Restrictions Implemented At Mitchell County Hospital
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/6/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester - 0
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester - 0
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester - 0
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet

Derek Nester - 0
The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the 2020 Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of John and Pat Cashatt. In...
Read more