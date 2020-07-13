76.6 F
Visitation Restrictions Implemented At Mitchell County Hospital

By Derek Nester

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems continues to monitor the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic brings to our community. With the recent increase in numbers in Mitchell County, MCHHS will be restricting all visitors to help contain the spread of the virus into our facility. This visitation restriction will begin Saturday, July 11th and will be re-evaluated in one month. MCHHS encourages family members to utilize FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone to connect with your loved ones during this time.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved, but these restrictions are vital to our efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus to our patients and residents,” stated Jeremy Armstrong, CEO.

Please remember, it is important that you call the ER department prior to arrival for all non-emergent issues. Call first, 785-738-9348. This will help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to take measures to protect the most vulnerable population during the ongoing changes with this pandemic. Together, as a community, we can help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Please visit our website at http://www.mchks.com to stay informed on the processes we have in place to maximize the safety of our patients, residents and staff. We appreciate your patience as we strive to provide quality healthcare close to home.

Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester - 0
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
CANCELLED: AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Olivia Jansen - Missing from Kansas City, Kansas. Image Courtesy of KCTV 5The KBI would like to thank the public for their assistance...
State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
