Visitation Restrictions Implemented At Mitchell County Hospital

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems continues to monitor the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic brings to our community. With the recent increase in numbers in Mitchell County, MCHHS will be restricting all visitors to help contain the spread of the virus into our facility. This visitation restriction will begin Saturday, July 11th and will be re-evaluated in one month. MCHHS encourages family members to utilize FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone to connect with your loved ones during this time.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved, but these restrictions are vital to our efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus to our patients and residents,” stated Jeremy Armstrong, CEO.

Please remember, it is important that you call the ER department prior to arrival for all non-emergent issues. Call first, 785-738-9348. This will help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to take measures to protect the most vulnerable population during the ongoing changes with this pandemic. Together, as a community, we can help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Please visit our website at http://www.mchks.com to stay informed on the processes we have in place to maximize the safety of our patients, residents and staff. We appreciate your patience as we strive to provide quality healthcare close to home.