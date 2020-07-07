Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Independence Day Holiday Activity

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked three non-DUI related fatal crashes involving three non-DUI related fatalities over the holiday.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.

Enforcement Data 2018 2019 2020 DUI Arrests 3 28 20 Speed Citations 505 1,131 824 Speed Warnings 286 956 622 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 144 247 97 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 7 10 5 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 4 10 4 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 2 0 Child Restraint – Citations 19 38 5 Motorist Assists 433 1,151 920

Crash Data 2018 2019 2020 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Crashes 0 1 3 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 1 3

**Reporting period for 2018 was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.

Reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5.