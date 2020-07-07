Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Independence Day Holiday Activity

The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked three non-DUI related fatal crashes involving three non-DUI related fatalities over the holiday.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.
|Enforcement Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DUI Arrests
|3
|28
|20
|Speed Citations
|505
|1,131
|824
|Speed Warnings
|286
|956
|622
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|144
|247
|97
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|7
|10
|5
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|4
|10
|4
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|0
|2
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|19
|38
|5
|Motorist Assists
|433
|1,151
|920
|Crash Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|0
|1
|3
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|3
Reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
Reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5.