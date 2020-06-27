Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/22/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at 8:49 a.m.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 06/15/2020 meeting and approve the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer spoke with Jay Hall of KAC regarding open records requests specifically regarding Register of Deeds documents and indexes. Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. She cited K.S.A. Statute 45-218(e) stating that it is not required to make copies, it is only required to have available. The Board will discuss in further detail when County Counselor Jason Brinegar meets with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Don Bruna Construction, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 6 ½ hours machine hire

$1,072.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109090

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Onyx mastic surface sealing blacktops

$255,657.60-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109091

Kansas Dept. of Transportation, Topeka, KS

For Special Inspection fee underwater & fracture critical

$4,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109092

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For Repl turbo, temp sensor, bolts, gaskets

$5,388.97-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109093

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to sign the Federal Fund Exchange Request for Reimbursement. Unanimous. The project allocated for this reimbursement is the Landfill Blacktop Overlay 2020. Total funds available for reimbursement is $110,043.58 & reimburse at 90% exchange rate in the amount of $99,039.22.

Rob Peschel with CES Engineering arrived at the meeting 9:13 a.m.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg reported that the previously discussed structure in Rock township is a 18×18 timber structure and it will be necessary to replace that. The County bridge crew should be able to build this bridge with stringers from previous projects that were saved. He will keep the Board updated on the status.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented his 2021 budget requests to the Board. Public Works Janitorial budget reflects an increase of $11,739; Road & Bridge Dept. shows an increase of $177,053; Noxious weed budget is increase of $116; Recylcing/HHW budget request shows no increase; Solid Waste budget has a decrease of $9,632.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Rob Peschel with CES Engineering met with the Board. Mr. Peschel is interested in putting together a proposal for the Board to assist with any and all engineering needs involved in the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm project. Rob feels they have adequate resources to provide these services. He will put together a proposal and present to the Board in the near future.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to discuss KORA and KOMA. Mr. Brinegar is working with the Attorney General’s office to provide the County with a consistent policy for the County to be compliant with the statutes regarding Kansas Open Records Requests. It was suggested that the County look into having someone provide KORA/KOMA presentation. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will try to set this up for the next department head meeting which is July 20.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to present his 2021 budget request. His request is an increase of $107,000.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:43 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and the Board present. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve step increase for Emmy Sedlacek from Clk I Step II at $16.89/hr to Clk II Step I at $17.17/hr, effective July 1, 2020. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented some examples of drop boxes for the Board to consider. The Board gave County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to move forward with the proposal from File Safe for an Envelope/Parcel Drop Box purchase.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker discussed making the 2020 budget transfers into the Capital Improvement and Risk Management funds. Scot Loyd will meet with the Board on June 29 and these transfers will be discussed at that time.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented her budget request for 2021 which shows an increase of $17,300.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Commissioner Kickhaefer said she received a phone call asking when the Helvering Center would be reopened for the social activities such as card playing. The State is still recommending waiting until at least July 6 to re-assess this situation. Since reopening the dining room, Mrs. Lyhane reports about ½ of her clients are choosing to dine in and the remainder are still taking to go meals.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 11:25 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussion with the Board, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented the Board with her 2021 budget requests.

Susie Latta and Anastasia Johnson with the Marshall County Extension office met with the Board to submit their 2021 budget request which is an increase of $6,969.00. Anastasia Johnson gave the Board an adjusted schedule for the Marshall County Fair. The 4-H Council submitted a budget request of $10,500 which is the same as last year.

Jon Ungerer Republican candidate for State Representative 106th District met with the Board to introduce himself and ask if there were any particular concerns. Mr. Ungerer feels that the “party is not getting the right things done” and you “have to listen to the people who will be affected by the policies”.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting at 12:02 p.m. to reconvene the meeting at 1:00 p.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 12:57 p.m. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to present her budget which reflects an increase of approximately $40,000.

The Board instructed County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes to contract with Rob Peschel of CES for the services of a structural engineer to evaluate the health department building.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

KA-COMM, Inc., Orlando, FL

(2) cages & misc installations

$3,470.63-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6238

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney fee for Kelly Fuemmeler (May 2020)

$2,800.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6219

County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board to present her 2021 budget which reflects an increase of $1,441.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to present his 2021 budget request which is an increase of $10,905.

Emergency Management Bill Schwindamann, Jr. also discussed with the Board the need for forming a SPARK task force to guide the county in spending the SPARK distribution.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported that he has scheduled Jay Hall with KAC to come to the Dept. Head meeting at 11:15 a.m. on July 20 to give a presentation on KOMA/KORA.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to discuss the recent KORA requests.

County Appraiser Francine Crome turned in her 2021 budget request with an increase of $39,472.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 4:02 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.