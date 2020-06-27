Accident Takes UTV Operators Life Outside Olsburg

Via Press Release:

On Friday June 26, 2020 at about 8:33pm, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reference to an injury accident in the area of Oak Grove Road and Bigelow Road in rural Olsburg, Pottawatomie County, Kansas.

Upon Deputies arrival at the scene, they found a single vehicle accident involving a UTV on Bigelow Road. The driver of the UTV was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

The Pottawatomie County EMS, Olsburg Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in this investigation.