KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate prevention measures for COVID-19 as clusters are beginning to develop and potential exposures have occurred.

“Sports settings by their very nature may pose a higher risk for spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Sports have athletes breathing heavy from physical exertion and spreading respiratory droplets, close contact with other players, indoor spaces where it may be difficult for individuals to remain 6 feet apart and attendees who travel from outside the local area. Because of this, it is paramount that individuals choosing to participate or attend sporting events take precautions.”

KDHE and local public health are currently investigating a total of four clusters connected to sports practices and tournaments across the state; the MAYB tournaments account for two of the four clusters. KDHE has confirmed that two people associated with the MAYB Boys Tournament and two people associated with the MAYB Girls Tournament have tested positive for COVID-19. People who attended these events may have been exposed and should be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19.

MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament

Wichita Sports Forum

Wichita, KS

June 20: 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

June 21: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

MAYB Girls Basketball Tournament

Hays Recreation Commission

Hays, KS

June 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 21: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who attended any of these tournaments during the identified days and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the last day they attended (monitoring ending July 4 or July 5). Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

“Participants and spectators at these events are advised to exercise extra caution and practice social distancing, appropriate hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and wear cloth facemasks,” said Dr. Norman.