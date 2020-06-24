Kansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested in Great Bend in September after fleeing from officers was indicted today on federal drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Roosevelt Tyree Henderson IV, 32, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment alleges that on Sept. 30, 2019, Henderson was arrested with more than 3.8 pounds of pure methamphetamine and an Excam model GT 27 pistol in his possession. The Barton County Sheriff reported at the time that Henderson fled when the Sheriff attempted to stop his car. Henderson abandoned the car at a house in Great Bend. There was a short standoff before he surrendered.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million on the methamphetamine charge, not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Barton County Sheriff and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Ashley M. George, 28, Kansas City, Mo., and Raul Camacho-Munoz, 38, Kansas City, Mo., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count one) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two). In addition, George is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (count three). In addition, Camacho-Munoz is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a Mexican citizen who is in the United States unlawfully (count four), and one count of unlawfully reentering the United States after being deported (count five). The crimes are alleged to have occurred Oct. 25, 2019, in Wyandotte County, Kan.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Count one: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $20 million.

Count two: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts three and four: up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count five: Up to two years and a fine up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

Mario A. Brown, 31, who is in federal custody, is charged with one count of escaping from federal custody at the Grossman Community Corrections Center in Leavenworth, Kan. The crime is alleged to have occurred Dec. 4, 2019.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Oakley is prosecuting.

Karina Valdez, 31, Holcomb, Kan., and Anaben Esquivel, 31, Garden City, Kan., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred July 30, 2019, in Finney County, Kan.

If convicted, they could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

Eugene C. Young Jr., 58, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred Dec. 28, 2019, in Wyandotte County, Kan.

If convicted he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.