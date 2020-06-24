84.1 F
Wichita
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Read more
Professional Sports

BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order No. 20-48 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission is tasked with studying issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas and will begin its work focusing on law enforcement-community relations.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring this latest tragedy does not fade into the next news cycle. Communities of color do not have the luxury of time for leaders to address these issues,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I have convened a diverse and qualified group of Kansas stakeholders, including members of law enforcement and advocacy groups, to form the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. Their purpose is to find and present policy actions the state can take on issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas.”

The Commission will study racial equity and justice in Kansas, and hold listening sessions with Kansans across the state with experience and expertise in the topic. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor, the Legislature, and local governments on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to increase racial equity and justice in Kansas.

The Commission will be co-chaired by Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools USD 501, and Dr. Shannon Portillo, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs KU Edwards Campus & School of Professional Studies. The remaining members of the task force are:

  • Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Topeka – Kansas Department of Administration
  • Dr. Brandon Davis, Lawrence, Assistant Professor – University of Kansas
  • Ernestor De La Rosa, Dodge City, Assistant City Manager – City of Dodge City
  • Mark Dupree, Wyandotte, District Attorney – Wyandotte County
  • David Jordan, Hutchinson, President & CEO – United Methodist Health Ministry Fund
  • Dr. Anthony Lewis, Lawrence, Superintendent – USD 497 Lawrence
  • Mark McCormick, Johnson County, Director of Strategic Communications – Kansas ACLU
  • John Nave, Topeka, Executive Vice President – Kansas AFL-CIO
  • Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita, Chief of Police – Wichita Police Department
  • Catalina Velarde, Overland Park, Attorney and Adjunct Professor – UMKC School of Law, Johnson County
  • Jackson Winsett, Kansas City, Assistant Vice President – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
  • A representative of the Native American tribes of Kansas, to be selected by tribal leadership

“Governor Kelly’s commitment to equity for all Kansans is clear as she empowers a diverse group to bring additional voices and recommendations to the Legislature, local and state government,” co-chair Dr. Tiffany Anderson said. “The Governor’s courageous step to address equity through this Commission is a step that further defines Kansas as a leader and turns a moment of national unrest into a movement of progress for us all. It is a privilege as the superintendent of Topeka Public Schools to co-chair the Commission with Dr. Portillo, and I look forward to listening, learning, and working with others to ensure we have more equitable systems in place, serving all Kansas families well.”

The Commission will meet virtually or in-person as recommended by public health guidance. It will make its initial report to Governor Kelly by December 1, 2020.

“We are seeing a call for systemic change across the country, and I am thrilled that Governor Kelly has been clear in her response,” co-chair Dr. Shannon Portillo said. “Here in Kansas, we’re going to make real change. I’m honored to work beside the diverse group of experts the Governor has brought together, and I look forward to getting to work, holding listening sessions across our state, and making policy and practice recommendations that address inequities in Kansas.”

“This is not an issue I feel comfortable sitting on and waiting for changes to happen,” Governor Kelly said. “We must be proactive in the way we approach these issues, as they impact the lives of Kansans every day. By focusing this Commission initially on policing and law enforcement, we aim to make changes that will improve the safety of both citizens and police officers.”

Executive Order #20-48 can be viewed here.

More information about members of the Commission can be viewed here.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans
Next articleKansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – June 24, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested in Great Bend in September after fleeing from officers was indicted today on federal drug...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order No. 20-48 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission is tasked with studying...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new customer service hotline and email for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments. Kansans...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kansas Appeal On ‘Reckless’ Criminal Threat Statute

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 22, 2020) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two earlier Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled Kansas’ reckless...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Read more
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – June 24, 2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested in Great Bend in September after fleeing from officers was indicted today on federal drug...
Read more