Riley Co. Police Seek Assistance In Fatal Hit & Run Near Leonardville

The Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a call around 4:10 a.m. from a person stating there was man who was walking, seemed disoriented, and was asking for a ride in the 12900 block of Barton Road. While officers were en route to the scene, dispatch received a second call reporting a man had been found dead in the roadway. Investigation revealed the pedestrian, Christopher Day, 38, of Leonardville, died of head trauma associated with being hit by a vehicle.

We are asking you to please contact RCPD if you have any information on vehicles driving through the area between 4:10 – 4:23 Friday morning.

You can contact RCPD by calling (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.