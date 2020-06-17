73.2 F
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

By Derek Nester
Kansas Statehouse in Topeka

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments to help combat the health and economic challenges COVID-19 has brought on their communities, and to help prepare for possible future outbreaks of the disease.

“This first round of coronavirus aid will be critical as we work to get Kansans back to work and school, in the safest way possible,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’m pleased that the State Finance Council acted quickly, and in the best interest of Kansans. We must continue to provide our communities with the resources needed to mitigate the spread of the virus and revitalize our state’s economy.”

The initial funding proposal came from Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee, which is charged with distributing over a billion dollars in federal funds Kansas received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The funds approved today are a great first step in helping our communities recover from the unique health and economic challenges created by COVID-19,” said Cheryl Harrison-Lee, Executive Director of the Recovery Office. “We will continue to consult with community members as well as experts from the public and private sectors so that our local governments can access funding that fulfills their individual recovery and preparedness needs.”

Under the first round of funding, each county will receive resources based on their population, case rates and unemployment rates. Funds will be provided to counties for both reimbursement and direct aid for eligible expenditures under the CARES Act.

The State Finance Council today also approved reimbursement for COVID-19-related costs for state agencies totaling $16.7 million, as well as FY 2020 expenditures for the Office of Recovery.

“These reimbursements will help offset the unexpected expenses caused by COVID-19 so that Kansans can continue to receive agency support,” Governor Kelly said. “Now more than ever, our state agencies must be ready to offer their quality, much-needed services to the people of Kansas.”

Other actions taken by the State Finance Council in relation to COVID-19 relief:

  • Approved allocation of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) to the Kansas Board of Regents;
  • Approved expenditures from other agency federal funds that receive grants for the purpose of federal coronavirus relief.
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), issued a...
AG Derek Schmidt to Google and Apple: Take responsibility for all ‘contact tracing’ apps on your platforms

TOPEKA – (June 16, 2020) – Major technology companies must take responsibility for the rapid proliferation of apps that claim to help contain the spread of...
Indictment: Topeka Man Robbed Three Stores

WICHITA, KAN. – A Topeka man was indicted today in federal court in Wichita on charges of committing robberies at three stores in Topeka,...
State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/16/2020

This is day 3 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
