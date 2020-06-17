State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments to help combat the health and economic challenges COVID-19 has brought on their communities, and to help prepare for possible future outbreaks of the disease.

“This first round of coronavirus aid will be critical as we work to get Kansans back to work and school, in the safest way possible,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’m pleased that the State Finance Council acted quickly, and in the best interest of Kansans. We must continue to provide our communities with the resources needed to mitigate the spread of the virus and revitalize our state’s economy.”

The initial funding proposal came from Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee, which is charged with distributing over a billion dollars in federal funds Kansas received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The funds approved today are a great first step in helping our communities recover from the unique health and economic challenges created by COVID-19,” said Cheryl Harrison-Lee, Executive Director of the Recovery Office. “We will continue to consult with community members as well as experts from the public and private sectors so that our local governments can access funding that fulfills their individual recovery and preparedness needs.”

Under the first round of funding, each county will receive resources based on their population, case rates and unemployment rates. Funds will be provided to counties for both reimbursement and direct aid for eligible expenditures under the CARES Act.

The State Finance Council today also approved reimbursement for COVID-19-related costs for state agencies totaling $16.7 million, as well as FY 2020 expenditures for the Office of Recovery.

“These reimbursements will help offset the unexpected expenses caused by COVID-19 so that Kansans can continue to receive agency support,” Governor Kelly said. “Now more than ever, our state agencies must be ready to offer their quality, much-needed services to the people of Kansas.”

Other actions taken by the State Finance Council in relation to COVID-19 relief: