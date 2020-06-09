67.5 F
Test Nebraska Announces Expanded Testing For This Week

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LINCOLN, Neb. – TestNebraska has released the locations, dates and times for testing scheduled for the week of June 8. The State has announced that it will begin phasing in test scheduling for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to complete the test.

“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” said Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”

Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be seen for testing.

The list of locations, dates and times are listed below:

DATE HOURS CITY ADDRESS
June 8 – 13 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Omaha CHI Event Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68131
June 8 – 9 8 a.m. to noon Grand Island Fieldhouse at Fonner Park, 700 E. Stolley Park Rd., Grand Island, NE 68001
June 8 – 9 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lincoln Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE 68507
June 10 8 a.m. to noon McCook Red Willow Fairgrounds, W. 5th St., McCook, NE 69001
June 10 8 a.m. to noon Hastings Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings, NE 68901
June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Crete Crete Public Works Bldg., 320 W. 9th St., Crete, NE 60417
June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Nebraska City 1902 4th Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410
June 11 8 a.m. to noon Imperial 1215 Grant St., Imperial, NE 69033
June 12 8 a.m. to noon Ogallala 1501 W. 5th St., Ogallala, NE 68153
June 12 8 a.m. to noon Seward Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward, NE 68434
June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Dakota City Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., Dakota City, NE 68731
June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Springfield Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield, NE 68059
June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon Lexington 801 W. Vine St., Lexington, NE 68850
June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon North Platte North Platte Bus Facility, 1200 Industrial Ave., North Platte NE 69101
June 14 8 a.m. to noon West Point Cuming County Fairground, W. Washington St., West Point, NE 68788

In an effort to accommodate expanded testing efforts for all Nebraskans, testing continues to be phased in for the most highly populated counties. People aged 15 to 35 in Douglas and Sarpy counties can now schedule a test. This is in addition to the following priority categories already open for scheduling a test: first responders, health care providers, meatpacking workers, military employees, anyone working in a long-term care facility or nursing home, and anyone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, starting today there is not limiting criteria for any individuals living in the state’s remaining 91 counties to schedule a test.

Individuals must still go to the website TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska/es for Spanish and complete an assessment to schedule an appointment for testing.

Nebraskans who haven’t already completed an assessment and wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com or Testnebraska/es. Once the assessment is complete, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

Any citizen showing signs of COVID-19 (high fever, coughing and shortness of breath), or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately / call 911.

TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the TestNebraska initiative.

Find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

