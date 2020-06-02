89.1 F
Nebraska DHHS Announces Initiatives to use CARES Act Funding to Aid Child Care Providers

By Derek Nester

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for "Royals Playback," airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln – With the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), $3.5 billion was appropriated to the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF). The CCDF is the primary federal funding source for child care subsidies to help low-income working families access child care and improve quality of child care for all children. Nebraska received $20 million in CARES Act funding for its share of the total federal allotment. These funds will be used to launch several new initiatives and to increase support to some existing initiatives. These include:

1. Child Care Relief Fund

Child care providers have been immensely impacted by COVID-19. In response to this impact, the Child Care Relief Fund was established to offer grants of $1,000 to meet the needs of child care providers. The relief fund application was released to providers on April 8, 2020 and over 500 applications were received within the first hour. Over 1,000 applications have since been received. The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative have used private dollars to fund around 800 applications; the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wants CARES Act funding be used to fulfill the remaining applications.

2. Child Care Provider Stabilization Grant Funds

Although many child care providers have remained open to serve families, providers have had to reduce the number of children they care for to comply with state DHMs. To help make up lost income, DHHS will be awarding Child Care Stabilization grants to help cover costs related to COVID-19. Providers must be open and operating at least 30 days prior to application. Family child care homes I/II will be eligible for a one-time grant of $3,500 and child care centers would be eligible for a one-time grant of $5,500. Providers will need to submit an application and be in good standing with DHHS. Funding can be used on allowable expenses such as: utility payments, rent or mortgage payments for child care programs, staff salaries, cleaning supplies, personal protective gear, supplies to care for children, and other allowable CCDF items.

3. Incentive to Reopen Child Care Programs Grant

To better serve child care providers who have discontinued operations temporarily due to COVID-19, DHHS will be awarding Incentive to Reopen Child Care Program Grants. Priority for these grants will be given to providers who are in good standing with DHHS and meet certain criteria, such as committing to reopen within 30 days, participating in state quality improvement initiatives, and servicing low-income children or children of essential and emergency workers.

Family child care homes I/II will be eligible for a one-time grant of $2,000 and child care centers would be eligible for a one-time grant of $3,000. A provider would not be eligible for both the stabilization grant and this grant.

4. Nebraska Child Care Referral Network Website

In response to COVID-19, a new Child Care Referral Network website (www.nechildcarereferral.org) was created to help families find safe, high quality, licensed child care. A public-private collaboration of agencies and organizations rapidly developed an online, searchable database that connects working parents with child care providers that have open child care spots in their area. DHHS is planning to use CARES Act funding to improve the data collection process and technology platform to sustain the network and build it into the existing Nebraska child care resource and referral system.

5. Afterschool and Summer Learning for School Age Children

DHHS is looking to use CARES Act funding for future collaboration between DHHS and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Beyond School Bells initiative, which supports expanded learning opportunities. Discussions about potential initiatives that will support new and innovative afterschool summer programs and school age child care are underway, as the normal planned summer programs may not take place.

DHHS plans on collaborating with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation on the administration of these initiatives. More information will be released as details become available.

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Sorghum Checkoff Selects Leadership Sorghum Class V Members

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 2, 2020) – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to...
KBI investigates allegation against Riley County Police Department officer

RILEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas' Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That's the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants' Efforts, Kansas Workers Say 'We're Right Next To Each Other'

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
