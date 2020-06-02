89.1 F
Nebraska DHHS Announces Updated Nursing Home Medicaid Rates

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Lincoln – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) has completed its annual update to nursing facility rates for State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2021 (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). The nursing facility payment rates were communicated to all Nebraska nursing homes on May 28 and are effective July 1, 2020.

The statewide average per diem base rate across all levels of care for nursing facilities is estimated to increase by approximately 6.0%. While there is an increase in the overall statewide average per diem base rate, not all providers will receive a year-over-year rate increase, as the process for determining nursing facility rates is based on each specific facility’s costs and resident days. For SFY 2021, 178 nursing facilities will see an increase in their per diem base rates and 15 facilities will see a decrease in their per diem base rates.

Under this payment rate methodology, MLTC updates per diem rates annually using base year allowable costs and patient days as submitted by nearly 200 nursing facilities across the state, which are used to project the facility’s estimated spend for the upcoming SFY. The costs and projected spending from the nursing facility cost reports do not directly align to the amounts appropriated on a year-to-year basis. The payment methodology requires that MLTC apply an adjustment to the projected spend amount in order to align the projected spend to the amount appropriated; this is referred to as the “inflation factor.” The inflation factor used to develop the SFY 2021 nursing home rates is a positive 1.51%.

MLTC, with stakeholder collaboration, is implementing changes to modernize the payment methodology used to determine per diem Medicaid rates for Nebraska’s nursing facilities. Previously, MLTC expressed concern that the prior rate methodology in regulation did not take into consideration the quality of care and unintentionally disincentivised efficiency, creating a system in which some providers are being paid more than double than what other providers are for the same level of care. Modernizing the current cost-based methodology to one that incentivizes and rewards high-quality care and operational efficiency was, and continues to be, a top priority for MLTC.

MLTC’s newly modernized rate methodology introduces quality into the rates, creating a sliding scale rate add-on for facilities with higher quality scores from CMS, published at www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html. Additionally, the new methodology introduces other components that reduce rate variances between facilities providing the same levels of care. These components of the new methodology are being implemented over a two-year period to allow for sufficient time for providers to adjust to the new methodology. Even with a phased-in approach, the outcomes in the first year demonstrate significant progress, reducing the payment rate variance by more than 15% as compared to SFY 2020.

“Modernizing our payment model for nursing homes is a top priority for Medicaid, as noted in our DHHS Business Plan,” said Jeremy Brunssen, interim director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care. “This is a significant step in the right direction for our state, our providers, and beneficiaries. It is a direct result of great collaboration between our state team, Nursing Facility Providers, the Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and other community stakeholders, who all were at the table driving this innovation for Nebraska.”

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Sorghum Checkoff Selects Leadership Sorghum Class V Members

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 2, 2020) – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to...
KBI investigates allegation against Riley County Police Department officer

RILEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
