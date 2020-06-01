Lincoln County Public Health Recommendations On Re-Opening

Per the Governor’s press conference, 05/26/2020, Governor Kelly has decided to veto HB 2054 (this is the sweeping bill relating to COVID-19). She listed numerous reasons, including the changes to local health officer authority in the bill. The Statewide order to implement Phase 2 will end. It’ s now just guidance. Counties will need to issue their own orders if they want to mandate any requirements.

This means local authority will go into effect after 05/26/2020. Any orders will be the responsibility of the Local Health Officer and the Board of Health which is the Board of County Commissioners.

After consultation with community partners and the Board of Health/BOCC, the health officer has decided no orders will be written to limit activities on the citizens of Lincoln County.

Because Lincoln County continues to have no positive cases there is no justification to impose mandated restrictions. Individual responsibility for personal habits and business operations is key to this “no order” plan. If cases of Covid-19 surge in Lincoln County more restrictive orders may be implemented to support our healthcare infrastructure and the health of the county.

Lincoln County Health Dependent staff will continue to monitor health metrics provided by KDHE and provide updates to the public. The health officer retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as well as close contacts.

Effective May 29, 2020 the Health Officer is making the following recommendations:

•Gatherings: no more than 45 individuals in a mass gathering where 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained between the individuals

If an event larger than the mass gathering recommendation occurs. we ask that you consult the health department at lchd@lincolncopublichealth.org or via a phone call if you have questions on how to minimize risk to attendees.