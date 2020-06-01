76.7 F
Wichita
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local News

Jewell County Re-Opening Plan Released

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Effective May 27, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-34 implementing Phase 2 of ”Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” with limitations and restrictions for businesses, venues, and individuals expired. The “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” at that time became a guidance document only and it was left up to the local counties to issue their own orders or restrictions.

The Jewell County Health Department, in consultation with the Board of Health, County Attorney, Emergency Manager and local partners will not impose any restrictions on businesses or residents of Jewell County. Although this means that Jewell County will not have a limit on mass gatherings, we highly recommend that gatherings are kept to a minimum. We do also strongly recommend all businesses continue following industry standards and best practices. Our decision to not impose any restrictions does not supersede any particular entity’s governing authority.

Jewell County Health Department will continue to monitor health metrics provided by KDHE and provide updates to the public. The Jewell County Health Department retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as well as close contacts. In addition, travel restrictions imposed by KDHE will continue to be enforced. Traveling to a destination deemed restricted by KDHE will result in mandatory quarantine for 14-days beginning on the date of return. Current travel restrictions include Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York or any international travel. KDHE is also recommending (not mandating) self-quarantine for those who traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks area in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend. These travel restrictions change periodically, and we will keep you updated.

Residents and visitors of Jewell County should remain vigilant about social distancing, washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, staying home when you are sick, and wearing a mask in public if unable to social distance, if possible. Please continue to follow guidance provided by KDHE, CDC and Jewell County Health Department and make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you. Businesses and entities within Jewell County have the right to enforce restrictions as deemed necessary by that business or entity to keep their customers and employees safe.

It was taken into consideration that Jewell County hasn’t reported any new COVID-19 cases in over a month and remains at 4 cases with all 4 recovered. Our 12-county region has also remained fairly flat with only an 11-case increase since May 1, 2020 and is at 61 cases currently. Jewell County continues to test people and the testing rate per 1,000 population is 12.5. Jewell County Health Department will monitor the health metrics and can issue orders/restrictions if a surge of COVID-19 cases emerges. This decision will be based on the situation at that time.

COVID-19 has not gone away and will be with us for the foreseeable future. Stay informed as information changes frequently. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19, www.kdheks.gov or you can visit Jewell County Health Department’s Facebook page. Call the KDHE COVID information phone line at 1-866-534-3463 or Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.

Previous articleLincoln County Public Health Recommendations On Re-Opening
Next articleRoyals On KQNK

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

WATCH LIVE: NASA & SpaceX Crewed Dragon Launch

Derek Nester - 0
NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight, carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State financial planning therapist co-develops MoneyTalk digital tool; offers tips to cope with COVID-19 financial stress

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

AG Derek Schmidt to U.S. Justice Department: Investigate pricing in beef markets

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (May 28, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate significant price swings in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Companies Fined $1 Million Each In Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. – Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., today were fined $1 million each for violating the federal Clean Air Act when...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KQNK Local News

Royals On KQNK

Marvin Matchett - 0
BROADCAST SCHEDULE DATE DAY OF WEEK GAME START ORIGINAL GAME DATE GAME HIGHLUGHTS EXTRA INNINGS? 6/2/2020 TUES 7:00pm 4/6/2015 ALCS Ring Cereomony No 6/4/2020 THURS 7:00pm 6/9/2015 Royals take 1st...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Jewell County Re-Opening Plan Released

Derek Nester - 0
Effective May 27, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Governor Kelly's Executive Order No. 20-34 implementing Phase 2 of ''Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas"...
Read more