Jewell County Re-Opening Plan Released

Effective May 27, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-34 implementing Phase 2 of ”Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” with limitations and restrictions for businesses, venues, and individuals expired. The “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” at that time became a guidance document only and it was left up to the local counties to issue their own orders or restrictions.

The Jewell County Health Department, in consultation with the Board of Health, County Attorney, Emergency Manager and local partners will not impose any restrictions on businesses or residents of Jewell County. Although this means that Jewell County will not have a limit on mass gatherings, we highly recommend that gatherings are kept to a minimum. We do also strongly recommend all businesses continue following industry standards and best practices. Our decision to not impose any restrictions does not supersede any particular entity’s governing authority.

Jewell County Health Department will continue to monitor health metrics provided by KDHE and provide updates to the public. The Jewell County Health Department retains the statutory duty of isolation and quarantine for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as well as close contacts. In addition, travel restrictions imposed by KDHE will continue to be enforced. Traveling to a destination deemed restricted by KDHE will result in mandatory quarantine for 14-days beginning on the date of return. Current travel restrictions include Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York or any international travel. KDHE is also recommending (not mandating) self-quarantine for those who traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks area in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend. These travel restrictions change periodically, and we will keep you updated.

Residents and visitors of Jewell County should remain vigilant about social distancing, washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, staying home when you are sick, and wearing a mask in public if unable to social distance, if possible. Please continue to follow guidance provided by KDHE, CDC and Jewell County Health Department and make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you. Businesses and entities within Jewell County have the right to enforce restrictions as deemed necessary by that business or entity to keep their customers and employees safe.

It was taken into consideration that Jewell County hasn’t reported any new COVID-19 cases in over a month and remains at 4 cases with all 4 recovered. Our 12-county region has also remained fairly flat with only an 11-case increase since May 1, 2020 and is at 61 cases currently. Jewell County continues to test people and the testing rate per 1,000 population is 12.5. Jewell County Health Department will monitor the health metrics and can issue orders/restrictions if a surge of COVID-19 cases emerges. This decision will be based on the situation at that time.

COVID-19 has not gone away and will be with us for the foreseeable future. Stay informed as information changes frequently. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19, www.kdheks.gov or you can visit Jewell County Health Department’s Facebook page. Call the KDHE COVID information phone line at 1-866-534-3463 or Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.