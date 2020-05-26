60.6 F
Mitchell Co. Releases Plan For Re-Opening Phase 2; Modifies Travel Restrictions

By Derek Nester

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Derek Nester
RE: Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2

Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order for the phase re-opening of Mitchell County:

  • Mitchell County will continue to follow the Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2 until further notice.

The basis for this order is:

  • In efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

 

Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order of 14-day isolation and quarantine in Mitchell County:

  • To individuals who have traveled to areas identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Kansas: Finney and Ford. Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Nebraska: Douglas and Lancaster. People subject to quarantine under this order must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place and as they are updated. Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine.

The basis for this order is: Efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All prior Public Travel orders are hereby vacated. This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Derek Nester - 0
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the...
Kansas Headlines

K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
