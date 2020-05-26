Mitchell Co. Releases Plan For Re-Opening Phase 2; Modifies Travel Restrictions

RE: Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2

Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order for the phase re-opening of Mitchell County:

Mitchell County will continue to follow the Mitchell County Plan for Re-Opening Phase 2 until further notice.

The basis for this order is:

In efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department

Effective May 27th, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. the Board of Health / Health Officer hereby issues the following order of 14-day isolation and quarantine in Mitchell County:

To individuals who have traveled to areas identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Kansas: Finney and Ford. Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Nebraska: Douglas and Lancaster. People subject to quarantine under this order must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place and as they are updated. Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine.

The basis for this order is: Efforts to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All prior Public Travel orders are hereby vacated. This order will remain in effect until vacated by the Board of Health or Health Officer. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Cortney Murrow, Mitchell County Health Department Administrator, at 785-738-5175, or in person at the Mitchell County Health Department, 310 W. 8th St Beloit, KS 67420.

Cortney Murrow, RN/BSN, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department