Kansas Headlines

Launch of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 Rescheduled for Saturday, May 30

By Derek Nester
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Credits: NASA/ Bill Ingalls

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Via Press Release from NASA

NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the Demo-2 flight test to the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions around Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Launch has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 30, at 2:22 p.m. CDT.

“I know there’s a lot of disappointment today. The weather got us,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “But it was a great day for NASA. It was a great day for SpaceX. Our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along.”

The countdown proceeded smoothly throughout the day Wednesday, with no technical issues raised regarding the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket or the Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley suited up, walked out of Kennedy’s Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building and rode out to the launch complex in a Tesla Model X before climbing on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft a few minutes ahead of schedule.

However, later in the countdown, with operations underway to load the rocket’s propellants and the instantaneous launch window of 3:33 p.m. CDT drawing near, launch weather officials briefed SpaceX Launch Director Mike Taylor that there just wasn’t enough time to wait for weather to improve. Rain, cumulus clouds, attached anvil clouds, lightning and field mill data – which measure the amount of electricity in the atmosphere – all violated Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon launch criteria at times throughout the day.

“There was a concern that if we did launch, it could actually trigger lightning,” Bridenstine said. “We made the right decision.”

SpaceX’s decision to reschedule launch was made with only 17 minutes remaining until the anticipated liftoff time.

“We can see raindrops on the windows,” Hurley said as he and Behnken received the news that weather had prevented a liftoff Wednesday. “We understand everybody’s probably a little bummed out, but that’s part of the deal,” he added.

SpaceX removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon’s launch escape system was disarmed and the crew access arm and White Room were returned to position beside the spacecraft’s side hatch. Hurley and Behnken exited the Crew Dragon at approximately 4:50 p.m. and departed to return to the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Operations and Checkout Building.

“Everybody did great today,” Hurley said before the crew climbed out of the spacecraft. “It was a good practice, and we’ll do it again on Saturday.”

Today’s launch countdown was a valuable experience, Bridenstine pointed out.

“We did a wet dress rehearsal. We haven’t done a wet dress rehearsal with our astronauts, full gear, before,” he said. “We learn a lot every time we do these things, and today was no different.”

NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission will be an end-to-end test flight to validate the SpaceX crew transportation system, paving the way for its certification for regular crew flights to the station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. It will be the first launch of American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil in nearly a decade, since the retirement of the space shuttle following its final flight, STS-135, in 2011.

Launch coverage on Saturday, May 30, will begin at 10 a.m. CDT on NASA Television, on the web at http://www.nasa.gov/live.

Kansas Headlines

Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Derek Nester
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the...
Kansas Headlines

K-State film about school district's transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester
var...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/27/2020 2:25 PM to 5/28/2020 6:24 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
KQNK Local News

Norton County Reopening Plan Update – 5/27/2020

Derek Nester
Effective 5/27/2020 @ 12:01 am the Governor’s previously issued executive orders regarding limitations and restrictions for businesses and individuals have been lifted. Specifically, the...
