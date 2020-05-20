74.5 F
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT Donates 2,000 Pounds of Elk and Bison Meat to Local Food Banks

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

PRATT – In a time when “every little bit helps,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has found a big way to help those in need. KDWPT’s Public Lands staff donated 2,137 pounds of elk and bison meat to seven food banks across the state. The meat – delivered in five-pound boxes containing 20 one-quarter pound patties each – came from elk and bison herds managed at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in Canton and the Sandsage Bison Range near Garden City.

“We typically harvest one to two bison and a few elk annually at Maxwell and Sandsage,” Stuart Schrag, Director of KDWPT’s Public Lands Division, said. “This helps maintain an optimum herd size for available habitat, which keeps the herds healthy, and allows us to do disease testing. We then have the meat professionally processed and utilize it for education and outreach efforts throughout the year, but this year we decided to donate everything we had. It was our way of helping out our neighbors in need.”

As many Kansas food banks experience an increase in demand, donations such as this can go a long way. KDWPT’s donated elk and bison will feed approximately 8,500 people.

“We try to have a protein or meat item for every household, but access to meat is difficult,” Joe Seitz, Director of Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a Wichita-based ministry of Catholic Charities, said. “One of these boxes is perfect for a family, so we’re very much appreciative of this.”

Seitz added that although times can be challenging, he finds joy in knowing the families they serve will be able to go home and eat.

“I love my job,” Seitz said. “We’re here to feed people, and any time we can form partnerships like the one we have with KDWPT, it’s a good thing.”

KDWPT staff who helped deliver the more than 400 boxes of meat statewide included Tom Norman, Manuel Torres, Cliff Peterson, Dustin Mengarelli, Jason Deal, Mike Nyhoff and Schrag.

“I’m continually impressed by the resourcefulness of our staff and our Public Lands Division is no exception,” KDWPT Secretary Brad Loveless said. “This effort is a fine example of the many ways our staff continue to find unique solutions to challenging situations, and I’m very proud that this particular solution will benefit Kansas families in need.”

Kansas News Service

