70 F
Salina
Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Youth Dove Hunt September 4th At Glen Elder Wildlife Area

By Derek Nester

The Osborne County Pheasants Forever Chapter and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) are inviting young hunters to participate in an opening weekend dove hunt. This hunt is expected to provide the kids with plenty of shooting action as the birds flock to grain fields for morning feeding.

The hunt will be for youth between the ages of 10 and 16 who have had limited previous dove hunting experience. Kids who have not hunted doves before will be given preference to participate. Only the kids will be hunting, and each hunter will have at least one adult mentor at their side to assist them. All hunters must be strong enough to handle their guns in a safe manner.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, participants are strongly encouraged to bring their own experienced hunting mentors with them. There will be volunteer Pheasants Forever mentors available to assist the youth that do not have a mentor attending with them. All aspects of the event will be held outdoors with proper social distancing measures.

The hunt will take place early on Saturday, September 4th, on the Glen Elder Wildlife Area. A managed crop field on the lake property will be reserved exclusively for this youth hunting event. Hunters will meet before sunrise on the morning of the hunt at the Glen Elder Wildlife Area shop in Cawker City to organize and be paired up with adult mentors before heading to the field. After the hunt is finished all participants will enjoy a free lunch provided by Osborne County Pheasants Forever where stories of the morning’s hunt can be re-lived and shared.

Young hunters who would like to participate in the hunt will need to pre-register by calling the Glen Elder Area Office at 785-545-3345 (8:00 – 4:00 weekdays). Signup deadline will be Wednesday, September 1st. Spots will be limited to 20, so hunters are encouraged to register early.

Shotguns can be provided for those kids who do not have one. 12 and 20 gauge shotgun shells will be provided for the youth hunters. Hunters 16 and older will be required to have a hunting license and HIP stamp prior to hunting.

For questions, more information, or if you would like to assist with this event, please contact Chris Lecuyer (KDWP) at 785-545-3345.

Previous articleSporting KC Extends Road Unbeaten Run To Six
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/16/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.