Governor Kelly Moves Kansas Into Modified Phase 2 Friday

To keep Kansans safe, details in Phases 2 and 3 amended

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign Executive Order 20-34, which moves Kansas into Phase 2 of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.” Phase 2, effective Friday, May 22, 2020, will be modified to include data-driven restrictions necessary to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all of my administration’s decision-making regarding our reopening efforts has been driven by data – not dates,” Kelly said. “Because of the great work Kansans and businesses have done to keep others safe, data now indicate we are seeing a more consistent decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19-related deaths and a consistent decrease in disease spread. This puts our state in a position to safely move into a modified version of Phase 2.

“I would like to be clear – moving forward in Kansas’ reopening plan does not mean that COVID-19 no longer threatens our communities. Modifying Phase 2 to keep some restrictions allows us to reopen Kansas’ economy as quickly and safely as possible, while exercising necessary caution to keep Kansans healthy.”

Key changes to Phase 2:

  • Mass gatherings of more than 15 individuals will be prohibited;
  • All businesses and activities slated to open during Phase 2 will be allowed, with the exception of bars, night clubs and swimming pools. These will be moved to Phase 3;
  • Businesses and activities that will be allowed to open in Phase 2 include:
    • Recreational organized sports facilities, tournaments and practices will be allowed to begin on Friday, May 22, and must adhere to social distancing requirements and follow Parks and Recs guidelines, which can be found on covid.ks.gov;
    • Community Centers will be allowed to open, except for indoor and outdoor swimming pools;
    • Indoor leisure spaces such as arcades, trampoline parks, theaters, museums and bowling allies will be allowed to open on May 22;
    • State-owned-and-operated casinos will be allowed to open once their re-opening plan has been approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment;
    • In-person group exercise classes will be allowed to begin with groups of no more than 15 at a time. Locker rooms remain closed except for restroom facilities;
    • Everything opened in Phase 1 and Phase 1.5 remains open pursuant to the restrictions outlined in Executive Order 20-34.
  • Phase 2 will last until Sunday, June 7, assuming the current trends continue. Phase 3 is expected to begin on Monday, June 8, with mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals prohibited.

Under Phase 2, the following, unless they are repurposed for use in an essential function under the Kansas Essential Function Framework, shall remain closed to the public:

  • Bars and night clubs, excluding curbside and carryout services;
  • Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more;
  • Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades;
  • Swimming pools (other than backyard pools);
  • Summer camps (with the exception of licensed childcare facilities).

The Governor will evaluate the state’s disease spread, testing rates, death rates, hospitalizations, ability of state and local public health authorities to contain outbreaks and conduct contact tracing, and personal protective equipment availability when determining if the state should move to the next “Phase.” Regardless of phase, the State Health Officer retains the authority to impose additional public health interventions in any area that contains an emergent and significant public health risk.

Throughout all phases, Kansans should continue to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols, including:

  • Washing hands frequently, while avoiding contact with one’s face;
  • Remaining home when sick or running a fever;
  • Following isolation and quarantine orders issued by state or local health officers;
  • Wearing a cloth face mask when in public;
  • Working remotely, if possible.

Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” is available in full at covid.ks.gov, in addition to industry-specific guidance for Kansas businesses.

