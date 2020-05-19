60.5 F
Salina
60.5 F
Topeka
61 F
Wichita
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Stephen Koranda – Kansas News Service

LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to have a healthy savings account of nearly $1 billion in reserves come June. They passed an $8 billion budget as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning, not knowing whether they’d even come back to Topeka.

Since then, the virus caused thousands of businesses across Kansas to close and more than 200,000 people to file for unemployment. Tax revenues started falling off a cliff — income taxes are expected to be down more than 15% and sales taxes by 4% — and there’s now an estimated $650 million budget deficit for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

It’s up to lawmakers and the governor to fix the financial situation, and it could take wide-ranging budget cuts.

“Nothing is going to be safe,” said Republican Troy Waymaster, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “We’re going to have to look at higher ed. We’re going to have to look at social services. We’re going to have to look at all aspects of the state budget.”

But legislators are planning to meet for as little as one day — May 21 — to wrap up the session, so they might not take immediate action. Republican leaders seem to be focused more on restricting Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency powers than taking immediate action to deal with the shortfall.

Kelly could make cuts unilaterally. Lawmakers could also return for a special session. Or they could choose to just wait and tackle the budget in the 2021 session come January.

K-12 not untouchable

No matter what, funding for K-12 schools is on the table, even though the state just last year resolved a decade-long lawsuit over school spending.

The budget passed in March included nearly $120 million more for primary education. And already, K-12 schools make up about half the state’s spending.

“This is absolutely not the time that we should be cutting K-12 education,” said Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards.

He said students will need extra help next year to catch up after concerns over the coronavirus closed school buildings and moved instruction largely online. But Tallman acknowledged districts understand the situation.

“In the absence of other assistance, it would be extremely hard to solve this problem without touching K-12,” he said.

The top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee is concerned that cutting K-12 would put the state right back before the Kansas Supreme Court.

“That would probably be my biggest fear is to have to repeat that whole saga again,” Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore said, “which I certainly don’t want to do.”

There’s no guarantee that will happen. A group representing dozens of school districts, including the four that sued the state, is waiting to see what happens.

Wide-ranging reductions

There are plenty of other targets in Kansas’ budget aside from K-12. Lawmakers could further delay payments to the state pension, which already has a $9 billion long-term deficit, or scale back the 10-year, $10 billion transportation plan that was approved this year.

Before the pandemic, lawmakers hoped they could add even more for the state’s roads and bridges, $25 million more. Now, Waymaster said, “I don’t see how that could happen.”

Wolfe Moore would like to consider a tobacco tax increase — both to make Kansas healthier and boost the state’s bottom line.

She also hopes the federal government will help states out financially so they can avoid slashing spending.

“I absolutely think they absolutely have to do that for us because the choices are too awful beyond that, they really are,” she said.

There hasn’t been strong support for the idea among the Republicans who control the U.S. Senate. But the possibility makes Republican state Sen. Carolyn McGinn believe it’s premature to discuss Kansas budget cuts. Plus, she said, reopening businesses might improve the state’s finances.

“I think we have people that are just itching to get back into the economy again,” said McGinn, who is the Senate’s lead budget writer. “We’ve got to be safe, we’ve got to do social distancing. People start getting back and start spending some money, things could look very different.”

Stephen Koranda is the Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can follow him on Twitter @kprkoranda.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.

Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.
Previous articleGovernor Kelly Moves Kansas Into Modified Phase 2 Friday
Next articleGovernor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce

Derek Nester - 0
As part of her commitment to rebuilding Kansas and the economy, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Moves Kansas Into Modified Phase 2 Friday

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign Executive Order 20-34, which moves Kansas into Phase 2 of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.” Phase...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Board of Agriculture to Hold Virtual Meeting May 21st

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will hold its regular board meeting using internet meeting services on Thursday, May 21, from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fourth Resident Death From COVID-19 Reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Saturday, May 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth resident death...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Protecting Voters From COVID-19 Will Cost Kansas Counties Extra

Derek Nester - 0
By Daniel Caudill - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Thousands of Reno County voters usually cast their ballots at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What Kansas Might Do To Reopen After The Coronavirus Shut It Down

Derek Nester - 0
By Erica Hunzinger & Alex Smith - Kansas News Service After six weeks of asking Kansans to stay at home, Gov. Laura Kelly is expected...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce

Derek Nester - 0
As part of her commitment to rebuilding Kansas and the economy, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more