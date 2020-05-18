Mitchell County Health Department Update Regarding Reopening

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Today we move to Phase 1.5 of Governor Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas, this phase will last a minimum of 14 days long. As with Phase 1, Mitchell County has followed Governor Kelly’s plan closely during the develop of Phase 1.5 for our county. As stated previously, Governor Kelly’s plan provides a regulatory baseline for Kansas local governments, further allowing the local governments to possess the ability to execute additional restrictions. The Mitchell County Health Department, Mitchell County Health Officer, and Mitchell County Board of Health will continue to work with community leaders and health partners to ensure the Phase 1.5 plan created for Mitchell County meets the distinct needs of our community, while also working towards the goal of moving onto Phase 2.

Mitchell County’s Phase 1.5 Plan is similar to Phase 1, with various selected businesses being allowed to open. Key highlights of Mitchell County’s Phase 1.5 Plan include:

Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals are allowed

Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings

Maintain 6 foot social distance

Telework is strongly encouraged when possible

Any employees exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home

Minimize or avoid nonessential travel

Follow KDHE and Mitchell County’s travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

As a reminder, Mitchell County does have additional orders in place at this time and will remain in place until further notice. The travel restriction orders were updated effective today, releasing three counties from the quarantine list. Please visit the Mitchell County website or the Mitchell County Health Department Facebook page to view the orders.

For further details on what businesses are allowed to open and what businesses are required to remain closed, please review Governor Kelly’s Plan to Reopen Kansas that is available on covid.ks.gov. Furthermore, additional education pieces are available on our website and Facebook page.

Websites to access further information:

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department