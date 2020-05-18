73.7 F
Monday, May 18, 2020
-- NEWS DESK --KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Health Department Update Regarding Reopening

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Dear Mitchell County Residents,

Today we move to Phase 1.5 of Governor Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas, this phase will last a minimum of 14 days long. As with Phase 1, Mitchell County has followed Governor Kelly’s plan closely during the develop of Phase 1.5 for our county. As stated previously, Governor Kelly’s plan provides a regulatory baseline for Kansas local governments, further allowing the local governments to possess the ability to execute additional restrictions. The Mitchell County Health Department, Mitchell County Health Officer, and Mitchell County Board of Health will continue to work with community leaders and health partners to ensure the Phase 1.5 plan created for Mitchell County meets the distinct needs of our community, while also working towards the goal of moving onto Phase 2.

Mitchell County’s Phase 1.5 Plan is similar to Phase 1, with various selected businesses being allowed to open. Key highlights of Mitchell County’s Phase 1.5 Plan include:

  • Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals are allowed
  • Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings
  • Maintain 6 foot social distance
  • Telework is strongly encouraged when possible
  • Any employees exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home
  • Minimize or avoid nonessential travel
  • Follow KDHE and Mitchell County’s travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

As a reminder, Mitchell County does have additional orders in place at this time and will remain in place until further notice. The travel restriction orders were updated effective today, releasing three counties from the quarantine list. Please visit the Mitchell County website or the Mitchell County Health Department Facebook page to view the orders.

For further details on what businesses are allowed to open and what businesses are required to remain closed, please review Governor Kelly’s Plan to Reopen Kansas that is available on covid.ks.gov. Furthermore, additional education pieces are available on our website and Facebook page.

Websites to access further information:

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Fourth Resident Death From COVID-19 Reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Saturday, May 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth resident death...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/17/2020

Derek Nester
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly to meet with President on Wednesday

Derek Nester
On Wednesday, May 20, Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House for a meeting with President Trump. In addition to discussing the state's phased...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration's comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #20-33 will extend...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Read more

KDNS Local News

NCK Tech Wellness Center Hires New Director

Derek Nester
The NCK Tech Wellness Center announces the hire of new Director, Lori Guile. Mrs. Guile comes to Kansas from Haverhill, MA where she served...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nemaha County Reports Second COVID-19 Positive Case

Bruce Dierking
Nemaha County Community Health Services (NCCHS) was notified Saturday that another resident in Nemaha County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second...
Read more