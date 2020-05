Join Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY this Sunday at 2:28 p.m. to kickoff the horn honking and bell ringing celebration, to celebrate the Marysville High School class of 2020! You can listen on 95.5 FM on your radio, or catch us at kndyradio.com and the FM 95.5 KNDY mobile app.

Congratulations to all the graduates of Marysville High School from KNDY!