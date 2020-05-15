66.7 F
Salina
63.1 F
Topeka
65.8 F
Wichita
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

By Derek Nester
0
0
File Photo / Pixabay.com

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed due to COVID-19, to begin immediately.

The decision to reopen each recreation area is based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors. Each lake is going through a conditions-based assessment to verify all staff can return to work safely and will have the proper personal protection equipment available. In addition, they are confirming the availability of contractors and staff who help operate and maintain the recreation areas and implementing operational changes to address COVID-19 concerns in campgrounds.

The Kansas City District will reopen some recreation areas and campsites at Stockton and Pomme de Terre lakes for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Corps will honor reservations previously made in these areas and a Corps staff member will be contacting customers regarding reservations. These areas will not be open for walk-in camping. A portion of campsites will remain closed to reduce capacity in the parks. Some campgrounds will open before others with most lakes in the Kansas City District beginning a phased reopening on June 1, 2020.

Customers transitioning back into park areas can expect to see some changes. Campground reservations and payments must be made online at http://www.recreation.gov. To protect the staff and visitors, no cash or checks will be collected onsite. Campers are encouraged to have self-contained camping units to reduce the amount of traffic and congestion at park facilities. Some non-reservable campsites and/or parks will remain closed. Visitor centers, playgrounds, shelters and swim beaches may reopen once local guidelines and conditions allow. Most boat ramps, trails and day use areas will remain open.

A complete list of Kansas City District recreation area status updates can be found online at: www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Recreation-Area-Status.

In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended the collection of day use fees until Oct. 1, 2020. These suspended fees apply to all beach and boat ramp fees within the Kansas City District. For those who have previously purchased annual passes for the year, the Kansas City District is extending the expiration date of annual passes by seven months.

Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place. Current guidance provided by the CDC can be found online at www.cdc.gov. If these restrictions cannot be followed, recreation areas could be forced to close again.

Previous articleMitchell County Selected to Join the E-Community Partnership

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Selected to Join the E-Community Partnership

Dusty Deines - 0
Two communities have been selected by NetWork Kansas to participate in its innovative Entrepreneurship (E-) Community Partnership. Mitchell County and Morris County were selected...
Read more