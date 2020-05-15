Area High Schools Make Alternate Plans For Graduation Ceremonies Due To Social Distancing Restrictions

Graduation weekend will look considerably different, as at least partial shutdowns continue. Area schools were to have hosted commencement exercises this weekend, but those plans are on hold, with tentative dates set for most districts later this summer.

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY will air a salute to the seniors Sunday afternoon at 2:30, on FM 95.5. That was to have been the time for graduation, which has been reset for Sunday, July 26th at 2:30 in the Jr./Sr. High Activities Center.

Marysville has 79 seniors this year.

Valley Heights commencement has been set for Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. with a location to be announced for 24 seniors. Hanover and Linn high schools have both rescheduled graduation for Sunday, June 21st at 1 p.m. Hanover has 22, and Linn 13 seniors this year. Axtell commencement is slated for Sunday, July 26th at 3 with 13 seniors, Washington County graduation is Saturday, July 18th at 2 with 25 seniors. Finally, Nemaha Central has marked June 21st or July 19th at the high school stadium for their 49 seniors.

We have yet to confirm alternate dates for USD 380. Frankfort has 14 seniors, and Centralia 24. In Nebraska, Diller-Odell has 20, and Southern at Wymore 35 seniors. Several communities have hosted or are planning drive by graduate salutes of various types.

KNDY continues a tradition of senior salutes airing this week and next, and congratulates all of the area graduates.