Friday, May 15, 2020
Area High Schools Make Alternate Plans For Graduation Ceremonies Due To Social Distancing Restrictions

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Derek Nester
Graduation weekend will look considerably different, as at least partial shutdowns continue. Area schools were to have hosted commencement exercises this weekend, but those plans are on hold, with tentative dates set for most districts later this summer.

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY will air a salute to the seniors Sunday afternoon at 2:30, on FM 95.5. That was to have been the time for graduation, which has been reset for Sunday, July 26th at 2:30 in the Jr./Sr. High Activities Center.

Marysville has 79 seniors this year.

Valley Heights commencement has been set for Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. with a location to be announced for 24 seniors. Hanover and Linn high schools have both rescheduled graduation for Sunday, June 21st at 1 p.m. Hanover has 22, and Linn 13 seniors this year. Axtell commencement is slated for Sunday, July 26th at 3 with 13 seniors, Washington County graduation is Saturday, July 18th at 2 with 25 seniors. Finally, Nemaha Central has marked June 21st or July 19th at the high school stadium for their 49 seniors.

We have yet to confirm alternate dates for USD 380. Frankfort has 14 seniors, and Centralia 24. In Nebraska, Diller-Odell has 20, and Southern at Wymore 35 seniors. Several communities have hosted or are planning drive by graduate salutes of various types.

KNDY continues a tradition of senior salutes airing this week and next, and congratulates all of the area graduates.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #20-33 will extend...
Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
