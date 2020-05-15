65.3 F
Salina
65 F
Topeka
69.3 F
Wichita
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital to open up more services, facilities

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.
NORTON, Kan. – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many businesses can operate. Like other businesses throughout Kansas, Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic have been working on procedures to gradually re-open more services and facilities following guidelines from federal and state government officials.
Since April 10, no visitors have been allowed in the hospital and clinic facilities; staff and patients seeking medical attention have been the only ones in most circumstances allowed in, as a safety measure to protect against potential spread of COVID-19. Starting Friday, May 15, restrictions will be lessened to include:
  • All visitor and patient traffic will be limited to the Outpatient Entrance and front Medical Clinic Entrance.
  • Those seeking emergency care will still present through the ER door.
  • A screener will be at both the Outpatient and Medical Clinic entrance to screen patients and visitors.
  • One visitor at a time is permitted to be with a patient.
  • No visitors under 12 years of age.
  • Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Visitors visibly showing symptoms (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) will not be allowed in the facilities.
  • Please avoid congregating and crowding; practice social distancing.
  • Patients with respiratory symptoms will be required to wear a mask. Other patients and visitors will not be required but are encouraged to wear their own mask to the hospital or clinic, per guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state government leaders. Those who do not have their own mask but would like to wear one may be given a mask provided at the screening station. The hospital has a limited supply of protective equipment, which is why bringing one from home is the most desired option.
  • Staff who provide patient care will continue to wear a mask at all times.
These details are subject to change at any time, particularly if the positive case counts of COVID-19 in the county or surrounding area increase. Please pay attention to and follow signs that are posted at the hospital and clinic facilities.
“It is fair to say that changes and challenges will be ongoing as we move forward blending all of our services with COVID precautions here at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic,” said Gina Frack, CEO. “Please understand that just as we are lessening our restrictions based off a variety of factors, we may need to elevate back to higher restrictions again in the future. We use a number of ‘triggers’ to justify changes, all of which are based on internal and external factors and supported by current best practices from KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment), CDC and other reputable sources. We will let the public know via a news release sent out locally, on our website, Facebook and Twitter as things change.”
Patients should know that the hospital and clinic are taking necessary measures to keep patients safe. Some health care needs cannot wait, and emergency services are available any time patients need them. Telehealth appointments remain an option in some cases at the Medical Clinic and Outpatient Clinic. Staff will work with patients on the best appointment option for them. The Medical Clinic is continuing to see well patients at the first part of the day and sick patients at the end of the day to continue reducing potential exposure to COVID-19 or other contagious diseases.
The hospital is also planning to open up more elective services, such as surgeries that have been on hold during the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The current plan is to first re-introduce general surgery at the end of May, followed by other scheduled surgical procedures. Patients will be contacted about re-scheduling their elective surgeries.  
As a reminder, if going to Norton County Hospital facilities with respiratory symptoms, please call in advance. The hospital number is 785-877-3351 and clinic number is 785-877-3305. It’s important to continue to wash hands frequently, social distance in public and only travel if necessary. COVID-19 is still an ongoing pandemic.
Keep up-to-date on COVID-19 information from local, state a
Previous articleCollaborative Effort Uncovers Critical Issues in Nebraska Communities Compounded by COVID-19

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital to open up more services, facilities

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many businesses can operate. Like other businesses throughout Kansas, Norton County Hospital and Norton...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Collaborative Effort Uncovers Critical Issues in Nebraska Communities Compounded by COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
(LINCOLN) – Dozens of Nebraska organizations asked communities across the state what they need right now during the pandemic. They discovered that many communities are...
Read more