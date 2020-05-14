73.3 F
Salina
70.4 F
Topeka
72.6 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KDNS Local News

Sports Ticket Comeback/Rally Week Schedule – May 18th-22nd

By Derek Nester
0
12

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Sports Ticket from KD Country 94 will be hosting another Comeback/Rally week May 18th through 22nd. Catch the schedule below, and listen to The Sports Ticket weekdays at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94. If you missed an episode, catch it later on the podcast.

Monday, May 18th
Head Coach Darren Grauerholz will join us
2017 NPL Tourney Girls Championship Game
Thunder Ridge vs St. John’s/Tipton

Tuesday, May 19th
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2014 3A 1st Round Boys State Basketball
Beloit vs Wellsville

Wednesday, May 20th
Former Head Coach Doug Boucher will join us
2012 Regular Season Boys Basketball
Smith Center at Pike Valley

Thursday, May 21st
Head Coach Jamie Wolters will join us
2020 Regular Season Boys Basketball
Osborne at St.John’s/Tipton

Friday, May 22nd
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2019 3A Boys Basketball Sub-State Semifinal
Beloit vs St.Mary’s

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleMitchell County Selected To Join The E-Community Partnership

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident In Pawnee County Claims Local Farmers Life

Bruce Dierking - 0
A Liberty, Nebraska farmer died Tuesday afternoon when his utility vehicle struck a semi-truck in Pawnee County. Charles “Chuck” Thomas, 85, was turning off Nebraska...
Read more