Sports Ticket Comeback/Rally Week Schedule – May 18th-22nd

The Sports Ticket from KD Country 94 will be hosting another Comeback/Rally week May 18th through 22nd. Catch the schedule below, and listen to The Sports Ticket weekdays at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94. If you missed an episode, catch it later on the podcast.

Monday, May 18th

Head Coach Darren Grauerholz will join us

2017 NPL Tourney Girls Championship Game

Thunder Ridge vs St. John’s/Tipton

Tuesday, May 19th

Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us

2014 3A 1st Round Boys State Basketball

Beloit vs Wellsville

Wednesday, May 20th

Former Head Coach Doug Boucher will join us

2012 Regular Season Boys Basketball

Smith Center at Pike Valley

Thursday, May 21st

Head Coach Jamie Wolters will join us

2020 Regular Season Boys Basketball

Osborne at St.John’s/Tipton

Friday, May 22nd

Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us

2019 3A Boys Basketball Sub-State Semifinal

Beloit vs St.Mary’s