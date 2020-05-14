Sports Ticket Comeback/Rally Week Schedule – May 18th-22nd

The Sports Ticket from KD Country 94 will be hosting another Comeback/Rally week May 18th through 22nd. Catch the schedule below, and listen to The Sports Ticket weekdays at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94. If you missed an episode, catch it later on the podcast.
Monday, May 18th
Head Coach Darren Grauerholz will join us
2017 NPL Tourney Girls Championship Game
Thunder Ridge vs St. John’s/Tipton
Tuesday, May 19th
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2014 3A 1st Round Boys State Basketball
Beloit vs Wellsville
Wednesday, May 20th
Former Head Coach Doug Boucher will join us
2012 Regular Season Boys Basketball
Smith Center at Pike Valley
Thursday, May 21st
Head Coach Jamie Wolters will join us
2020 Regular Season Boys Basketball
Osborne at St.John’s/Tipton
Friday, May 22nd
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2019 3A Boys Basketball Sub-State Semifinal
Beloit vs St.Mary’s