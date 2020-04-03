The Sports Ticket Schedule – 4/6-4/10

Join the Sports Ticket April 6th-10th for a look back at some great performances in local high school athletics. Tune to KD Country 94 at 9:10 a.m. each day, or online via our website, for these great guests:

Monday, April 6th

Uncommon: A look back at Beloit Trojan Football and their 4 state titles.

(Hear from former players and coaches)

Tuesday, April 7th

Lindsay Eck Gray:

The former St.John’s star joins us to look back at her fantastic Track & Field Career

Wednesday, April 8th

Scott Fulhage:

The former Beloit High star joins us to relive his KSU and NFL playing days

Thursday, April 9th

Gene Keady:

The College Hall of Fame Basketball Coach joins us. His 1st coaching gig was Beloit

Friday, April 10th

TBA: