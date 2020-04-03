The Sports Ticket Schedule – 4/6-4/10

By
Derek Nester
-

Join the Sports Ticket April 6th-10th for a look back at some great performances in local high school athletics. Tune to KD Country 94 at 9:10 a.m. each day, or online via our website, for these great guests:

Monday, April 6th
Uncommon: A look back at Beloit Trojan Football and their 4 state titles.
(Hear from former players and coaches)

Tuesday, April 7th
Lindsay Eck Gray:
The former St.John’s star joins us to look back at her fantastic Track & Field Career

Wednesday, April 8th
Scott Fulhage:
The former Beloit High star joins us to relive his KSU and NFL playing days

Thursday, April 9th
Gene Keady:
The College Hall of Fame Basketball Coach joins us. His 1st coaching gig was Beloit

Friday, April 10th
TBA:

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

