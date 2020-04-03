The Sports Ticket Schedule – 4/6-4/10

Join the Sports Ticket April 6th-10th for a look back at some great performances in local high school athletics. Tune to KD Country 94 at 9:10 a.m. each day, or online via our website, for these great guests:
Monday, April 6th
Uncommon: A look back at Beloit Trojan Football and their 4 state titles.
(Hear from former players and coaches)
Tuesday, April 7th
Lindsay Eck Gray:
The former St.John’s star joins us to look back at her fantastic Track & Field Career
Wednesday, April 8th
Scott Fulhage:
The former Beloit High star joins us to relive his KSU and NFL playing days
Thursday, April 9th
Gene Keady:
The College Hall of Fame Basketball Coach joins us. His 1st coaching gig was Beloit
