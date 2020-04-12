Sub-State Championship Weeks April 13-24th on The Sports Ticket

KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays
9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94
Monday, April 13th
Former Head Coach Dallas Cox will join us
2009 3A Girls Basketball Sub-State Final
Beloit vs Hoisington
Tuesday, April 14th
Former Head Coach Sam Meyers will join us
2012 8-Man DI Football Sub-State Final
Madison at Rock Hills
Wednesday, April 15th
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2020 3A Boys Basketball Sub-State Final
Beloit vs TMP
Thursday, April 16th
Head Coach Lance Bergmann will join us
2016 1A DII Boys Basketball Sub-State Final
St.John’s/Tipton vs Axtell
Friday, April 17th
Former Head Coach John Boden will join us
2010 2A Girls Basketball Sub-State Final
Osborne vs Rock Hills
SUB-STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKS APRIL 13TH-APRIL 24TH
Monday, April 20th
Head Coach Brandy Paul will join us
2019 3A Girls Volleyball Sub-State Final
Beloit vs TMP
Tuesday, April 21st
Former Head Coach Kyle Beisner will join us
2012 1A-DI Boys Basketball Sub-State Final
Lakeside vs Rock Hills
Wednesday, April 22nd
Former Head Coach Greg Koenig will join us
2013 3A Football Sub-State Final
Beloit at Scott City
Thursday, April 23rd
Head Coach Jamie Wolters will join us
2017 1A DI Boys Basketball Sub-State Final
St.John’s/Tipton vs Osborne
Friday, April 24th
Former Head Coach Dallas Cox will join us
2012 3A Girls Basketball Sub-State Final
Beloit vs TMP