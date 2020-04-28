Governor Announces Appointments to KSHSAA Board of Directors

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Delvin Strecker, Salina; Linda Wiley, Topeka; Catherine Smith, Olathe; and David Abel, Wichita; to the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors.

The board provides statewide regulation, supervision, promotion and development of school activities and contests in the fields of athletics, music, forensics, dramatics and any other interschool extracurricular activities by students enrolled in any of the grade from seven to 12.

Strecker was a teacher in Western Kansas for over 30 years. He attended seminary and was ordained following his retirement.

Wiley has over 30 years of public education experience, including her time as principal of Topeka High School. She is currently in an adjunct position at Washburn University.

Smith was a public school teacher in the Lansing and Olathe school districts for over 30 years, and has coached multiple activities and sports over the years.

Abel has over 30 years as a public school teacher and a debate coach in Wichita area school districts. He is a member of the National Speech and Debate Association.

“This board is essential to our Kansas public schools and the activities in which so many of our kids participate,” Kelly said. “These appointments will critical to the continued success of these programs.”

All members serve two-year terms, and limited to six consecutive years. The governor’s appointees will rotate service on the Executive Council provided they have served at least one year on the Board of Directors.