Governor Announces Appointment To Kansas Water Authority

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Allen Roth, Hays, to the Kansas Water Authority.

The water authority advises the governor, the Legislature and the director of the Kansas Water Office (KWO) on water policy issues — including the approval of the Kansas Water Plan and revisions, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the KWO.

“The Kansas Water Authority is comprised of such an important and knowledgeable group of individuals,” Kelly said. “Allen has demonstrated a commitment to our state’s natural resources as a producer and with his service to conservation and extension districts, and is an ideal candidate to join this board.”

Roth farms full-time near Hays and has a bachelor’s and master’s in computer science from Kansas State University. He has served 18 years on the Ellis County Conservation District Board of Supervisors, six years on the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts Board of Directors as well as the Smoky Hill – Saline Regional Advisory Committee since its inception, and on the Cottonwood Extension District Board of Directors.