Governor Announces Appointment To State Library of Kansas Board

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Ann Adrian, Newton, to the State Library of Kansas Board.

The mission of the board is to advocate for statewide library services and resources, and to encourage cooperation among libraries and promote and encourage innovative library services. The board promotes cooperation with the Kansas Board of Regents to ensure the inclusion of libraries on the KAN-ED network and continues the availability of statewide library reference resources.

Adrian is currently president of the Newton Public Library Board and serves on the Client Protection Fund Commission administered by the Kansas Judicial Branch. She received a Master of Education from Wichita State University.

“Ann is a very active member of the Kansas and Newton communities and has strong qualifications for this board,” Kelly said. “I’m confident she will be a notable addition.”

There are a total of 11 members on the board, all appointed by the governor.